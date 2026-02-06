Sonia Bompastor signs new Chelsea deal amid poor form

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor has extended her stay with the defending Women's Super League champions after signing a deal until 2030.

The 45-year-old Frenchwoman, who succeeded Emma Hayes in May 2024, led the Blues to an unbeaten domestic treble in her debut season, an invincible league campaign concluding with a sixth-straight WSL trophy.

This season has so far been less successful, however, with Chelsea heading into Sunday's match at Tottenham in third place, 12 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea have lost back-to-back league matches, including a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Man City last week.

Sonia Bompastor has signed a new contract to extend her stay as Chelsea manager. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Friday's announcement, though, is a signal of support for the former OL Lyonnes coach.

"I want to thank the club for their unwavering support and the trust they have shown in me," Bompastor said. "It's a privilege to lead this team and I could not be prouder to represent Chelsea.

"Our fans have made me feel at home since the day I arrived and I am grateful for the many special moments we have shared together so far.

"We have so much left to fight for, we are competing on four fronts and we will give everything, every single day to make our supporters proud. My focus is firmly on bringing more success to this amazing club."

