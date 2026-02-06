Zlatan carries Olympic torch ahead of opening ceremony

The Olympic torch has been grasped by many a famous hand over the years, but it took until 2026 for it to be held by a man with 405 club goals to his name ... and the self-proclaimed title of "God of Manchester."

The star-studded opening ceremony for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics took place Friday. But before the festivities got underway, the torch had to complete its ceremonial relay, which began in Greece back in November. And for the Milan leg, who better to help out than former Internazionale and AC Milan player Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

The one and only Zlatan Ibrahimovic carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Milan ahead of the Opening Ceremony. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/671ElD0Xaz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 6, 2026

The legendary striker spent nine illustrious years with the two Milanese clubs, scoring 133 goals. His meandering career took him everywhere from Barcelona to MLS' LA Galaxy before the Sweden international retired in 2023, becoming a senior adviser to AC Milan. Wherever he went, though, he could be counted on for two things: stunning strikes, and even better quotes.

Years after hanging up his boots, Zlatan simply can't stop delivering memorable moments.