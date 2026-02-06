Atlanta reach settlement with Botafogo over Almada transfer

Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta United has reached a settlement with Brazilian Serie A side Botafogo over unpaid fees related to the transfer of midfielder Thiago Almada, the MLS club announced on Friday.

Almada was transferred to Botafogo for $21 million in the summer of 2024.

When Botafogo subsequently transferred Almada to Atlético Madrid last July, it had yet to pay Atlanta either of two $3 million installments, or subsequent interest on the original transfer. Atlanta took the case to FIFA, which ordered Botafogo to pay the fee in full.

Thiago Almada left Botafogo to join Atlético Madrid last summer. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

Botafogo and owner John Textor later appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ultimately upheld FIFA's ruling. When payment was still not made, FIFA imposed a three-window transfer ban on Botafogo in December 2025.

"We have reached a settlement with Botafogo regarding the 2024 transfer of Thiago Almada," Atlanta United said in a statement. "Atlanta United prevailed in both the FIFA Tribunal and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which upheld the agreed terms of the 2024 Transfer Agreement."

The statement added, "Today, we can confirm that Botafogo will pay the full transfer fee, plus interest, under the terms of this settlement. We appreciate the decisions by FIFA and CAS, which reinforce standards that promote a fair and sustainable international transfer market."

A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, Almada made 77 appearances and scored 23 goals for Atlanta between 2022-24 before joining Botafogo for what was at the time a record fee for an MLS player.

The 24-year-old attacker now plays for Atlético Madrid, which in July became his fourth different club in less than 13 months. Almada spent just six months at Botafogo before being loaned to French club Lyon, which is also controlled by Textor.