Man United vs Spurs LIVE: Latest updates, Score, Commentary, Analysis as Tottenham travel to Old Trafford

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur with the two teams at the opposite ends of the momentum spectrum, and you can follow it all live with ESPN (LIVE right below this short preview).

United, having won three of three Premier League games under Michael Carrick will be looking to keep that 100% run going for the new head coach. A win would help solidify their place in the top four early into the weekend and put the pressure on Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of their games. A draw, or a loss, though, and it opens up the table for the chasing pack.

Spurs, meanwhile, are on a run of six Prem games without a win but a sensational comeback last weekend to grab a draw against Man City will have them raring to go, and course correct in what has been a disastrous domestic campaign. Thomas Frank has struggled to field a steady XI, with injuries wreaking havoc with his squad, but he will hope that they can rediscover their brilliant away form from early in the season. In fact, of their seven league wins, five have come away from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Recently, Man United have been a favourite opponent of Spurs' (they won 3-0 at Old Trafford last year and haven't been beaten in their last 8 matches vs United), but this is a very different Manchester United they will run into today.

On an emotionally charged afternoon at Old Trafford, with the game being played a day after the 68th anniversary of the Munich tragedy, who can hold their nerve? We'll find out soon enough.