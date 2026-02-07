Transfer rumors, news: Salah or Fernandes to replace Ronaldo at Al Nassr?

Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr are prepared for one of Liverpool 's Mohamed Salah or Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes to fill a space vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, while Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Manchester City's Rodri. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 117 times for Al Nassr, but he may have to move elsewhere in his quest for 1,000 goals. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

- Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr to rejoin Sporting CP, while Saudi Pro League officials are hoping to replace the Portugal star with either Mohamed Salah or Bruno Fernandes, according to The I Paper. Ronaldo missed a second straight game for Al Nassr on Friday amid his ongoing dispute with the club, with sources telling ESPN that the 41-year-old is currently boycotting games because he is unhappy with the help for his team from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the winter transfer window. Sporting have been linked with re-signing their former youth player, who has a £43 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer. According to The I Paper, Saudi officials are no longer worried if Ronaldo leaves, and instead will intensify their efforts to replace him. Both Liverpool forward Salah and Manchester United midfielder Fernandes have been long-term targets for the league.

- Real Madrid are preparing a serious bid for Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the summer as the Premier League side prepare for a potential post-Pep Guardiola overhaul, according to TEAMtalk. Los Blancos are hoping to address a perceived lack of leadership in the squad, and see Spain international Rodri as a potential captain and the perfect candidate to add some experience and presence. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has previously admitted he would consider a move to the Spanish capital, and with City boss Guardiola's future unclear, this summer could be the perfect time.

- Manchester United are interested in signing Manuel Locatelli from Juventus in the summer, according to Calciomercato. It's been a bad week for the Serie A side who have already been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta and who now face losing a player they consider a key midfielder. Locatelli, 28, is one of the Bianconeri's best players, and the former Sassuolo man is believed to have begun talks with United officials.

- Chelsea are looking to renew their efforts to sign FC Porto striker and long-term target Samu Aghehowa, according to TEAMtalk. The Blues have been targeting the 21-year-old Spain international since 2024, when he ended up moving to Portugal instead. Since then, he has scored 47 goals in 76 appearances for the club, only increasing the interest in him at Stamford Bridge.

- Inter Milan and a number of MLS clubs are hoping to tempt striker Weston McKennie from Juventus this summer, according to Tuttosport. The United States men's national team international has been a consistent starter for Juve boss Luciano Spalletti and Bianconeri officials have made it a top priority to get the 27-year-old to commit to the club beyond his existing contract, which runs out in June. However, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is hoping that a sensational free transfer could be in the making. Meanwhile, teams in MLS clubs are hoping to bring home a player who is a symbol of the USMNT but has not played there at club level since leaving FC Dallas to join Schalke 04 while still a youth player.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:41 Marcotti: Ronaldo should realise it's not all about him Gab & Juls discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to go on strike over a lack of transfers for Al Nassr.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool representatives are locked in talks with defender Ibrahima Konaté in the hope of agreeing a new deal with the 26-year-old defender. (Football Insider)

- Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Real Madrid is uncertain, but Liverpool won't be among those looking to re-sign him if he becomes available. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United are hoping to persuade midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to extend his deal at Old Trafford beyond 2027, which is when his current contract is due to run out. The Reds are prepared to quadruple the England international's salary in an effort to fend off interest from clubs such as Napoli. (talkSPORT)

- Newcastle United lead a number of Premier League sides interested in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. The 25-year-old is out of contract in 2027, and the Magpies are looking for potential replacements for Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães. (TEAMtalk)

- Four LaLiga clubs -- Real Ovideo, Sevilla, Elche and Getafe -- are reported to be interested in signing attacking midfielder Dele Alli on a short-term deal. The 29-year-old is currently without a club since his contract with Como was terminated in September. (talkSPORT)

- Celtic are set to sign former Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a free agent. The 32-year-old is without a club after leaving Besiktas, and has been training with the Gunners. (Sky Sports)

- Flamengo are set to make another attempt to sign Bournemouth striker Evanilson in January after an approach was knocked back in the January window. (Ekrem Konur)

- Paris Saint-Germain's 17-year-old defender Emmanuel Mbemba has rejected a professional contract at the French club and instead could move to Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen. (L'Equipe)

- Colombian playmaker Jhon Arias is set to join Palmeiras from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of £21.7m. (talkSPORT)