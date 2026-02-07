Mainoo embodies Man United's rise under Carrick in win vs. Spurs

Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- In an alternate universe, Kobbie Mainoo is playing for someone other than Manchester United right now. Perhaps he'd be wearing the light blue of Napoli, given the Serie A champions twice showed interest in signing the midfielder during his miserable year under Ruben Amorim.

Instead, Mainoo's nightmare has been ended by head coach Michael Carrick rather than Antonio Conte. And with the 20-year-old back in favor and wearing red, United and Carrick have won four Premier League games in a row.

The latest, Saturday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, had plenty to do with Cristian Romero's first-half red card, but also Mainoo's assured performance in the center of the pitch.

It's natural after such a sharp uplift in results to look at what's made the difference. The two most obvious changes are the switch from three at the back to four and the decision to bring Mainoo back in from the cold.

There are valid reasons to have sympathy for Amorim. But it is difficult to understand how the Portuguese coach ever arrived at the conclusion that his team was far better with Mainoo absent from it. He has already played more Premier League minutes for Carrick this season than he did for Amorim.

"There's no doubt about Kobbie's ability and what he can bring," Carrick said postmatch. "He's still so young and learning the game. He has had the big high and then not playing for a bit. It is easier to think he is older than he is."

You imagine that after so long on the sideline, Mainoo is still getting up to speed. He might have lost some of his match rhythm while he's been sitting on the bench -- although you wouldn't necessarily know it watching him play -- but he hasn't forgotten how to bend the ball to his will.

Just look at United's first goal. United first-team coach Jonny Evans got a thank you from Carrick for thinking up the short-corner routine that put the home side ahead after 38 minutes. And while the idea was clever, it only worked because Mainoo's run out from the front post toward the corner flag was timed to perfection, and his no-look, over-the-shoulder pass to Bryan Mbeumo was pinpoint.

It's the type of touch that Mainoo produces countless times over the course of 90 minutes. Most go largely unnoticed. This one led to a crucial goal as United found the net less than 10 minutes after Romero's red card. "The first goal is vital to get ahead," Carrick said afterward.

Another delicate flick in the second half teed up Diogo Dalot's cross for Bruno Fernandes to make it 2-0. That ended any hope of a Spurs comeback, and ensured that United will end the weekend still in the top four.

Kobbie Mainoo looked on his way out of Manchester United as they struggled under Ruben Amorim. Now he's pivotal in their revival under Michael Carrick. ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock

Mainoo also got an assist in the 3-2 win at Arsenal, and his recent form raises the possibility that he could yet make a late run into England's FIFA World Cup squad. Continue like this between now and the next international break in March and it will be difficult for England boss Thomas Tuchel to ignore. Impress in the last camp before the trip to the U.S. and there's every chance of a seat on the plane. It's less than two years ago that Mainoo, then a teenager, started for his country in the final of a European Championship.

"There is definitely more to come," Carrick said. "That is the stage he is at in his career. Learning the game, playing next to Casemiro and learning from him. Things he isn't even realizing he is picking up. That is part of his journey to learn and develop."

Things have changed quickly for Mainoo, and also for Spurs boss Thomas Frank. It wasn't so long ago that the Danish coach was in demand at Brentford and being courted, among others, by United. Now, there are doubts that he's still wanted at Tottenham.

Whether it's being pictured drinking from an Arsenal cup or having to defend Romero, his captain, after an ill-thought out social media post, it seems to be one thing after another for Frank. Here, Romero was sent off after 29 minutes for a needless but nasty challenge on Casemiro and then Mbeumo -- a player he nurtured at Brentford and tried to sign for Spurs in the summer -- scored the opener. It led to Frank standing in the Manchester rain ended with United fans singing, "You're getting sacked in the morning."

"There is no other alternative than keep going," he said postmatch. "We will do it of course, but in life and football there are tough times, but we face it. There is no other way."

While Frank tries to lift Tottenham after a seventh straight league game without a win, Carrick is riding the crest of a wave. Spurs became a bogey team under Amorim. He lost three and drew one of his four meetings, including a devastating defeat in the UEFA Europa League final in May. But Tottenham were swept aside by Carrick at the first attempt, and it's now eight games unbeaten for United for the first time since February 2022.

The question that dogged Amorim for so long was when United would win back-to-back league games. Now, fans streaming out of Old Trafford are talking about the possibility of UEFA Champions League football next season. More optimistic supporters are even wondering whether there's still a chance of catching Arsenal and Manchester City at the top.

Football has a way of changing quickly. Just ask Carrick, Frank and Mainoo.