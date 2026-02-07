Viral Man United fan hopeful of haircut: 'This time, it's happening!'

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United supporter Frank Illet has said his long hair is "going soon" -- over a year after he promised to not have it cut until his side won five matches in a row.

Illet -- known on social media as "theunitedstrand" -- started the challenge in October 2024, while Erik ten Hag was still in charge at Old Trafford.

But after United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday stretched their winning run to four, Illet has now reached the final hurdle: if United beat West Ham United on on Tuesday he will have his large bouffant chopped.

"Carrick is at the wheel! This hair is going soon, West Ham next, four out of five done, this is the first time it's been four in a row since I started the challenge. This time, it's happening," Illet said on Instagram.

"Thank you so much to Carrick, thank you, thank you, thank you," he added.

His challenge has gone viral and seen his Instagram profile reach just under a million followers, with regular update videos showing him in good spirits as his hair has thickened and lengthened to his shoulder.

Frank Illet's path to first haircut since Oct. 2024

2-0 vs. Manchester City (H) -- Jan. 17

3-2 vs. Arsenal (A) -- Jan. 25

3-2 vs. Fulham (H) -- Feb. 1

2-0 vs. Tottenham (H) -- Feb. 7

West Ham (A) -- Feb. 10

