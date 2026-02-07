Championship: Coventry stumble continues, Leicester's horror week gets worse

Open Extended Reactions

Coventry's winless run in the Championship stretched to three games on Saturday afternoon. James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images

Championship leaders Coventry stumbled again as they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Oxford United at the CBS Arena.

Frank Lampard's side have now won just four of their last 13 Championship matches and, having been 10 points clear in December, will drop to second on Monday if second-placed Middlesbrough beat Sheffield United.

Relegation-threatened Oxford had Will Lankshear sent off in the 77th minute but held on for a valuable draw that leaves them four points from safety.

After surrendering 1-0 leads in both of their last two outings and losing both games, Lampard made five changes including dropping centre-backs Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching, who were replaced by Joel Latibeaudiere and Luke Woolfenden.

Oxford frustrated their hosts in the opening stages and it took Coventry 10 minutes to register their first shot as Wright's effort was comfortably saved by Jamie Cumming.

The visitors almost handed Coventry an opener straight after half-time when Michal Helik intercepted Victor Torp's cut-back from the left and poked the ball straight at Cumming from inside the six-yard box.

Esse then turned Josh Eccles cross goalbound which Cumming had to push to safety before Wright headed a cross from the right wide of the far post.

Coventry's second-half onslaught continued when Esse met a loose ball and drilled his effort goalwards, which was thwarted once again by Cumming.

Makosso was next to save the day for Bloomfield's side when he cleared Esse's rebound off the line after Cumming had made yet another save.

Wright had another chance to head Coventry in front when Torp's wicked free-kick into the box was met by the United States international who guided his effort wide.

Oxford were reduced to 10 men with 13 minutes remaining as Lankshear picked up his second yellow card for barging into Latibeaudiere, just 20 minutes after he had been introduced as a substitute.

Wright came closest to making the extra man count, but he lashed into the side netting as the hosts were forced to settle for a point.

Leicester's week gets worse

Bobby De Cordova-Reid's sending off meant the writing was on the wall for Leicester. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester's week hit a new low as they lost 2-1 at an improving, but 10-man Birmingham City.

The Foxes, who had six points docked after breaching the EFL's Profit and Sustainability rules, fell to a third straight defeat and had Bobby De Cordova-Reid sent off before half-time.

Leicester could have few complaints as Ibrahim Osman punished Ricardo Pereira's awful mistake to give Blues a third-minute lead then Jay Stansfield netted the second, two of many chances the hosts created.

Abdul Fatawu's memorable equaliser was a lone highlight for Andy King's much-changed side, who have now taken just one point out of the last 15 and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

In contrast Blues are now unbeaten in six and are two points adrift of the final playoff place.

On-loan Brighton winger Osman raced away before slotting past recalled goalkeeper Asmir Begovic after easily dispossessing dallying Leicester captain Pereira. It was the Ghanaian's first goal for Blues.

The visitors had a surprise chance to equalise when De Cordova-Reid's low shot was blocked by goalkeeper James Beadle after he latched onto Tomoki Iwata's sliced overhead clearance.

Leicester levelled in the 21st minute with an unstoppable effort from Fatawu.

The exciting forward lashed an unstoppable volley into the corner of the net after chesting down Paik Seung-ho's clearing header from Stephy Mavididi's deep cross. It was the youngster's seventh goal of the season.

Carlos Vicente was twice denied for Blues, first when he failed to get enough on a header right in front of goal from a corner, then his angled shot was parried by Begovic after being picked out by Stansfield.

The flashpoint came in the 34th minute when De Cordova-Reid was dismissed for a touchline tackle on Osman.

Cordova-Reid did catch the winger on the ankle but he went for the ball and it looked like a harsh decision.

Marvin Ducksch's acute-angled shot clipped the bar after lovely skill by Vicente in time added on at the end of the first half.

Osman scooped the ball over on the volley from Wagner's cross as Blues started the second half on top.

Begovic foiled Jhon Solis' fierce 25-yard curling shot before Stansfield got the goal the Blues had been threatening in the 66th minute.

The striker pulled off a defender to latch onto a lovely pass from Ducksch and slotted beyond Begovic into the far corner of the net.