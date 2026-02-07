Mikel Arteta: Arsenal's 9-point lead at top of Premier League means 'nothing'

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal aren't focusing on their lead at the top of the Premier League. (0:33)

Mikel Arteta has claimed Arsenal's nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League means "nothing" despite his team piling the pressure on Manchester City.

The Gunners eased to a 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday as Martín Zubimendi's 20-yard drive opened the scoring on 42 minutes before substitute Viktor Gyökeres struck twice late on.

City must now respond with their game-in-hand at last season's champions Liverpool on Sunday, a venue where they have won just once in 22 league trips.

Arsenal's advantage is the biggest lead they have enjoyed since the final day of their 2003-04 title-winning campaign, the last time they won the league.

But asked what the gap meant at this stage of the season, Arteta replied: "Nothing.

Viktor Gyökeres' late double secured Arsenal's nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

"We still have to win so many games to achieve what we want, so let's not focus on that, that's something else, we've done our job now, we've had what we have to do, assess that, try to improve it and get ready for Brentford [on Thursday]."

Gyökeres' brace took his tally to 13 goals in all competitions and he now has six goals in last eight games after a difficult start following his €73.5 million ($86m) summer move from Sporting Lisbon.

"[He is] the type of character that we expected," Arteta said of Gyökeres. "And obviously, when you put that shirt on, it comes with a lot of responsibility and huge expectations. And you need to live with that.

"In your journey here, you're going to have moments where it goes really well and others where it's going to be tough.

"But I love his character, the way he approaches every single day and the fact that he's so focused on the present, what he has to do and he has a genuine will to help the team in whatever role he has.

"For me, what really makes a difference is the consistency that he shows every single day, to practise, to train, to understand better his teammates, his relationships, to speak up and demand the kind of movement, the kind of balls and deliveries that he wants as well."