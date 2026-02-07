Wrexham suffer double injury blow in loss to Millwall

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham suffered a double injury blow in Saturday's 2-0 home loss to Millwall to compound a miserable day for the Championship club as celebrity co-owner Ryan Reynolds watched on in north Wales.

Playoff hopefuls Wrexham failed to score at home for the first time this season as a Max Cleworth own goal and late Josh Coburn strike earned Millwall the win.

Millwall stay fifth but are now within a point of third spot, while sixth-placed Wrexham remain in the final playoff position -- six points adrift of the Lions.

As well as the dropped points, Wrexham were also left to sweat over injuries to Matty James and Liberato Cacace. Midfielder James was forced off on 35 minutes before wing-back Cacace followed him off the field six minutes into the second half.

"Matty went in for a challenge and he felt he'd broken his toe so we brought him off," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said.

"It doesn't look too good but we can just hope that it's not as bad as we fear.

Matty James was forced off with an injury in Wrexham's loss to Millwall. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

"Libby [Cacace], I haven't spoken to our medical team yet about that but he felt a pain behind his knee and obviously that disruption is never ideal."

As for the result, Parkinson said his side had only themselves to blame as they suffered a blow to their hopes of a remarkable fourth straight promotion to reach the Premier League.

"They defended well, that's why they are in the top six," Parkinson added.

"We made mistakes and that cost us, two moments out of absolutely nothing and we've lost the game.

"We had chances and I don't think the scoreline is a fair reflection of the game, we've been masters of our own downfall.

"There are defining moments in football matches and they didn't go our way.

"But there is everything to play for. It never feels like that when you've lost, but when we wake up tomorrow we'll realise we're in a strong position."

PA contributed to this report.