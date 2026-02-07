Winter Olympics: Team GB curlers book semifinal spot, Kirsty Muir eyes first medal

Britain's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds secured a place in the curling mixed doubles semi-finals with victory over the United States on Saturday afternoon.
Mouat and Dodds sealed a seventh win in as many matches with a 6-4 verdict over Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, adding to a morning success against the Canadian team.
Dodds said: "We're really happy that we've qualified. They were two big games today, we knew we had to step up our game from yesterday into today and we did that.
"We knew we had to play our A-game against these two on a very tight turnaround, so I'm really proud of us for doing that.
"We're just going to try to keep the momentum and the shot play at that standard for the two games tomorrow and try to secure that top spot."
Mouat and Dodds will be up against Switzerland on Sunday afternoon before facing Italy in the evening.
Despite being assured of a spot in Monday's semifinals, the British pair, who finished fourth in Beijing, will try to keep the pressure on in their final two round-robin games.
Mouat added: "We're not going to ease up, we're going to try to keep the momentum going.
"Hammer is a big thing in our sport, so having that advantage in the playoffs is what we want and if we get two wins, we're guaranteed it for both games, regardless of what they are, so that's what we'll try to do tomorrow."
Kirsty Muir keeps up early Team GB momentum
Kirsty Muir stayed on course to win Great Britain's first medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics after qualifying in third place for Monday's final of the women's ski slopestyle competition at Livigno Snow Park.
The 21-year-old from Aberdeen hit the top three in each of her qualifying runs on Saturday, top-scoring with 64.98 on her second, to reach the final behind Switzerland's defending champion Mathilde Gremaud and Chinese superstar Eileen Gu.
Muir, who is competing at her second Olympics, arrived in the Italy with raised expectations after clinching a gold medal in the same discipline at the prestigious X Games in Aspen last month.
"I feel like my heart was maybe racing just a little bit more than usual," Muir said. "After I put my first run down, I felt a bit of a relief and felt like I could just be a bit smoother in myself.
"Just knowing I can do it when I'm feeling a little bit nervous, when I'm feeling a little bit of pressure, knowing that I can trust myself and put it down."
Gu, who is looking to add to the slopestyle title to the halfpipe and Big Air crowns she earned in Beijing in 2022, made a disastrous start as she fell off the opening railon her first run and ranked a lowly 22nd.
Facing the prospect of an embarrassing exit from the competition, Gu delivered a second run score of 75.3 to qualify behind her Swiss rival, who posted the two best runs of 76.68 and 79.15 respectively.
A prospective medal for Muir could come just hours before her teammate and fellow 2026 X Games champion Mia Brookes is expected to contest the women's snowboard Big Air final at the same venue on Monday evening.
Huge expectation is also swirling around the 19-year-old Brookes, who must first negotiate qualifying on Sunday as she bids to become only the third Briton to win an Olympic snowboard medal, behind Billy Morgan and her friend and mentor, Jenny Jones.