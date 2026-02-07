Winter Olympics: Team GB lose CAS appeal against skeleton helmets

Open Extended Reactions

Great Britain have lost their appeal against a ban on new helmets they had hoped to use in the Olympic skeleton competition in Cortina next week.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an earlier ruling by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) that the equipment contravened existing rules.

British skeleton performance director Natalie Dunman expressed disappointment with the decision but insisted it will not affect the run-in to the team's multiple medal bid.

"Based on the strength of the case we put forward, naturally we are disappointed in today's decision," Dunman said.

"However, this does not affect our final preparations and nor has the discourse affected the athletes' focus or optimism going into the Games.

"Our athletes have been winning medals all season and throughout the Olympic cycle in their current helmets and we remain in a strong position to continue that trend."

A CAS ad hoc division ruling backed the IBSF's decision to ban the helmet, which it said "does not comply with the IBSF skeleton rules based on its shape."

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association counter-argued that the helmet was in compliance because none of its new elements -- understood to be ridges -- were attached to the helmet, nor did they constitute "aerodynamic modifications."

Despite the setback, Britain remain hot favourites to win multiple medals when the skeleton event starts with the first two runs of the men's competition on Thursday.

Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt won all seven of this season's World Cups between them, while the squad also achieved podium places in the women's and mixed team events.