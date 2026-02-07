Liverpool signing Jérémy Jacquet suffers 'serious' injury

Beth Lindop talks about the implications of Liverpool's collapsed summer transfer deal for Marc Guehi after reaching an agreement to sign 20-year-old Jérémy Jacquet. (2:05)

Liverpool 's new summer signing Jérémy Jacquet has sustained a "serious" shoulder injury, according to Rennes head coach Habib Beye.

The 20-year-old fell awkwardly in the second half of a 3-1 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1 and appeared in agony as he left the pitch.

"For Jeremy, it's his shoulder, and for Abdelhamid [Ait Boudlal, the other Rennes player injured] it's muscular," Beye said in his post-match interview.

"We'll have time to see, but it's definitely quite serious for both of them."

Jérémy Jacquet suffered a shoulder injury in Rennes' loss to Lens on Saturday. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Liverpool saw off competition from Chelsea to agree a deal to sign the highly rated France under-21 centre-back for £55 million ($74m) plus £5m in add-ons on July 1 on a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

"Very pleasing, of course," was Reds head coach Arne Slot's verdict on the deal.

"He's a very big talent and maybe even more than a talent, but we speak about talent because of his age.

"We weren't the only one interested in him. It's another big compliment to the people working really hard to sign players because we were able to sign such a big talent."