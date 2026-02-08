Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Latest updates from Anfield

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday, in a fixture famous for its title-race implications, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

City come into the game a mammoth nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, knowing that anything other than a win would surely be curtains for their inconsistent title charge.

Liverpool's title defence, on the other hand, has been up in flames for weeks now, and they sit five points behind rivals Manchester United in fourth -- something they will be eager to put right facing off against the old enemy at home in what is always a blockbuster clash.

Follow live updates below!