Man United's Fernandes: I knew Carrick could be great manager

Bruno Fernandes has hailed the impact and ability of head coach Michael Carrick after Manchester United made it four wins in a row since the club's former midfielder took charge at Old Trafford.

Man United won 2-0 against Tottenham on Saturday to extend Carrick's 100% start as head coach and boost hopes of a return to the Champions League after missing out for the last two years.

Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes scored in each half at Old Trafford after Spurs went down to 10 men when captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute.

Victory for United will further strengthen Carrick's case to be given the job on a long-term basis.

"Michael has won everything here and he knows what it means for these fans, what it means for the club to win and how much is needed to win at this football club. I think that adds something special to the team," United captain Fernandes told TNT Sports.

It is the first time in two years that United have won four straight Premier League games.

Carrick has transformed United's fortunes since he was parachuted in to replace the fired Ruben Amorim last month. Initially given a contract until the end of the season -- having previously had a three-game interim spell in 2021 -- his impressive impact will likely put him in serious contention to keep the job as the club's hierarchy consider its long-term plans.

"I think Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility," Fernandes said. "He's very good with the words.

"I think he still remembers what I told him the last time he was our manager for our last game. I was sure that Michael could be a great manager, and he's just showing it."

Fernandes' goal, with a controlled finish off his shin in the 81st, was his 200th goal involvement since joining United in 2020.

United are fourth and after moving up to 44 points, the 20-time English champions have already exceeded last season's total of 42 points for the entire campaign.

The club has been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, but Champions League qualification would represent a successful season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.