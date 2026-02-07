World Cup tickets: England fans blame 'ludicrous prices' for not selling out allocation

Open Extended Reactions

"Ludicrous" prices are responsible for England's ticket allocation for the World Cup semifinal and final failing to sell out, according to a fans' group.

Group stage and knockout phase games through to the quarterfinal which could feature Thomas Tuchel's side are oversubscribed.

But that is not currently the case for the latter stages -- where the large majority of cheapest tickets cost £686 for the semi and £3,119 for the final -- and the Football Supporters Association's Fan Embassy claim that is due to the cost.

"Surprise surprise FIFA are finding out that supporters will turn their backs on ludicrous prices, however prestigious the game. Thousands of pounds for any football match is beyond greedy," a statement said.

"The most loyal fans, be they English supporters or those of any other nationality, are being priced out.

"FIFA needs to change direction. Atmosphere free stands shorn of fans from across the planet do not make a 'World' Cup."