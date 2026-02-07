Wrexham hero Paul Mullin hits out at club after loan exit

Open Extended Reactions

Paul Mullin has hit out at parent club Wrexham, saying he's "never going to accept" the way he was frozen out of the team over the past 18 months.

Mullin established himself as the key player on the field and a leading personality off it as Wrexham secured back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One boosted by the celebrity ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, as detailed in the FX documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham."

After scoring a combined 62 league goals in those promotion campaigns, the forward started less than half the club's league games last season, scoring just three times, in an injury-disrupted campaign.

As Wrexham made history by achieving a third-straight promotion to reach England's second tier for the first time in 43 years, Mullin was deemed surplus to requirements and loaned out to Wigan Athletic at the start of this season. When that move was cut short in January, he joined Bradford City on loan until the end of the season.

"It's something I've found quite challenging over the last 18 months. It was sort out of the blue, after everything that I've done and then getting surgery," Mullin said at a news conference on Friday. "It sort of ended from there really, which was difficult to take.

"I'm never going to accept it, what happened, because it's something that I find quite tough, but that's football and you move on."

Spearheaded by Wales striker Kieffer Moore, Wrexham are currently in the the final playoff position in the Championship as they seek another promotion, this time to the Premier League.

Mullin, meanwhile, will join a Bradford team fighting to earn promotion from League One, with Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson calling the move "a good opportunity to be part of a team challenging at the top of the league."

"I've got an opportunity now at a massive club to come be successful here and write another chapter in my career," Mullin added.

"It's more about myself, I just want to be successful. I want to go and do it again, again and again. So I just want to play games and be successful.

"I don't really feel like I've got anything to prove."