Lionel Messi nets solo golazo in Inter Miami preseason draw

Lionel Messi scored a trademark solo goal and added an assist for new signing Germán Berterame as Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Barcelona SC in a preseason friendly in Quito, Ecuador, on Saturday.

The Argentina forward opened the scoring for the MLS Cup winners in the 31st minute, surging forward from deep to the edge of of the opposition penalty area before cutting past two defenders and drilling a left-footed shot into the net.

The goal was Messi's first in 2026.

The Ecuadorian side briefly pulled level with a goal from Joao Rojas before Messi helped restore Miami's advantage in first-half stoppage time.

The 38-year-old played a perfect cross-field pass to find Berterame on the edge of the area and the Mexican forward beat Barcelona's goalkeeper with the aid of a deflection.

It was an ideal way to mark what was Berterame's first start in Miami colors since his arrival in a $15 million transfer from Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey at the end of last month.

Lionel Messi celebrates after opening the scoring for Inter Miami against Barcelona SC. Marcos PIN / AFP via Getty Images

Messi was replaced by Luis Suárez just past the hour mark, but Miami appeared to be heading for a victory before late drama at Estadio Banco Pichincha.

Miami substitute David Ayala was shown a red card for a foul in the 87th minute and just moments later the home side equalized through a close-range finish from Tomás Martínez.

Miami remains with just one win from its three games in South America, after following up an opening loss to Peru's Alianza Lima with a victory over Colombia's Atlético Nacional last week.

Javier Mascherano's side will complete its preparations for the new season against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico on Friday.

Miami kicks off the 2026 MLS season at LAFC on Feb. 21.