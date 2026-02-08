Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Tottenham want Juve's Vlahovic

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both monitoring Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic while Brentford defender Michael Kayode is a target for both Manchester United and Manchester City. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

In addition to drawing interest from AC Milan, Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has the attention of Chelsea and Tottenham. Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic's situation at Juventus, Footmercato reports. The Serbia forward has entered the final six months of his Juventus contract, and as such is expected to depart the club this summer. There is interest in the player from within Italy, with AC Milan on the lookout for a new No. 9. However, the Premier League is also a potential landing spot for Vlahovic, who has been sidelined by injury for much of the season so far. Across his time at Juve, he has scored 46 goals in 117 Serie A games.

- Manchester United and Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Brentford wing back Michael Kayode, TEAMtalk reports. The 21-year-old is also wanted by Manchester City, after impressing in his first full season in west London. The Italy U21 international has gained plenty of attention for his long throws, which have caused problems for defenses up and down the Premier League this term. Brentford paid around £15 million to sign Kayode permanently in the summer following a six-month loan from Fiorentina, but will now demand a fee in excess of £50M from any interested clubs. Alongside Premier League interest, several European giants have scouted Kayode in recent months, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

- Arsenal are one of several clubs attempting to sign Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are said to have had their inquiries over a January move knocked back by the German club, but that could all change at the end of the season. Goretzka's current contract is set to expire in June, opening the door to a potential summer transfer. Atlético Madrid are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old, alongside Napoli and Juventus. However, with Goretkza wanting to challenge himself in the Premier League, Arsenal might well emerge as the front-runners in the months to come.

- AFC Bournemouth are set to sign Álex Jiménez on a permanent deal after the fullback triggered a clause in his loan from AC Milan, Sky Sports News reports. The Cherries are set to pay Milan £16.8M (plus £4.5M in add-ons) for Jiménez, who has been a regular in the Premier League this season, with 21 appearances to date. Once the transfer is complete, his contract at Bournemouth will run until June 2031.

- Sandro Tonali could demand a move away from Newcastle United if the club fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, according to Football Insider. Recent reports linked the Italy international with a move to Arsenal on deadline day, although such a move failed to materialize. Nevertheless, with clubs from around Europe tracking his development, the Magpies could be forced to let their star midfielder go in the summer if European football isn't secured next season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:12 Could Carrick's Man United finish above Man City? Janusz Michallik debates Man United's aims under Michael Carrick after their win over Tottenham.

DONE DEALS

- Orlando City have signed defender Iago Teodoro from Flamengo. He joins fellow Brazilians Luis Otávio and Tiago Souza as winter signings for the MLS club.

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is set to snub Manchester United and sign a contract extension with the reigning European champions. As things stand, the Spaniard believes United is "not the right project for him". (Daily Mirror)

- Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini will have to take pay cuts if they want to stay at Roma. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

- Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton is a summer target for Newcastle United, while Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also tracking his development in France. (Ekrem Konur)

- Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande has an exit clause in his contract which can be triggered at the end of the season. (Ekrem Konur)

- Chivas are in talks to sign Nashville SC winger Jonathan Pérez. An offer has been lodged, and negotiations are said to be progressing in the right direction. (Tom Bogert)

- The transfer of Eintracht Braunschweig captain Sven Köhler to FC Zürich is a "done deal". (Sky Germany)

- Goalkeeper Nicola Leali is ready to leave Genoa at the end of the season as a free agent. (Nicolo Schira)