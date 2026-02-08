Madonna watches on as Tottenham lose 2-0 to Chelsea in WSL

Pop superstar Madonna was among the 9,356 in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the hosts suffer a 2-0 defeat to reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea on Sunday.
Madonna, 67, watched the match alongside her partner and her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, who play in Spurs' academy. Madonna shared images on her Instagram stories of her watching a Spurs academy match on Saturday, writing: "Go Stella and Estere, Hotspurs win!!! 5-0."
On Sunday, Sonia Bompastor's side, who were beaten by Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two outings, withstood some promising opportunities from Spurs in the first half to lead through Keira Walsh's strike just before half-time.
Alyssa Thompson doubled their advantage after the break to keep them third and lift them four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.
The visitors had early chances when Veerle Buurman's shot was blocked and Thompson was unable to latch onto Ellie Carpenter's low pass into the box.
Spurs began to threaten when Hanna Wijk fired over before Olivia Holdt's effort was held by Hannah Hampton and the winger rattled the crossbar only moments later.
Bethany England was next to smash a strike over the bar and Julie Blakstad had a shot blocked, but despite plenty of Tottenham opportunities it was Chelsea who found the opener.
Erin Cuthbert whipped a corner into the box and the delivery was cleared towards an unmarked Walsh on the edge of the area for the England midfielder to drive the ball into the bottom corner in the 39th minute.
The Blues extended their advantage four minutes into the second half when Sjoeke Nüsken's shot was saved by Lize Kop and the ball spilled towards Thompson, who finished first-time.
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had a low shot deflected narrowly wide of the upright and Kop saved Naomi Girma's awkward effort from a corner.
Tottenham had a great chance with 17 minutes to play when Cathinka Tandberg headed over from Lenna Gunning-Williams' cross. Holdt then ran into a great position but fired straight at Hampton in the final 10 minutes of the match.
Elsewhere on Sunday, a wonderful 17th-minute goal from Olivia Smith helped Arsenal consign WSL leaders Manchester City to a first defeat since September.
City had not lost since the opening day of the season but Andree Jeglertz watched the 17-match unbeaten run of his pace-setters end at Emirates Stadium.
Smith raced onto a wonderful Mariona Caldentey pass and rounded Ayaka Yamashita to score her seventh goal for Arsenal.
Even though WSL leading scorer Khadija Shaw threatened before and after half-time, Renee Slegers' side held on for a vital three points.
Liverpool moved off the bottom for the first time since November with a fine 4-1 win over Aston Villa.
It took the Reds 12 matches to get off the mark in the WSL this season, but they made it two wins in three after goals by Mia Enderby, Martha Thomas, Grace Fisk and Aurélie Csillag in St Helens.
Enderby and Thomas scored within 14 minutes and while Miri Taylor reduced the deficit before the break, Fisk and Csillag struck late on to help Liverpool leapfrog relegation-rivals Leicester.
West Ham were set to go bottom after they went two goals down at home to Brighton before they produced a remarkable turnaround to win 3-2.
Manuela Vanegas put Brighton 2-0 up after 63 minutes following Kiko Seike's 40th-minute opener, but Ffion Morgan gave the hosts a lifeline with eight minutes left when her cross caught out goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Shekiera Martinez levelled in the 86th minute before Viviane Asseyi completed the comeback after a goalmouth scramble in the first minute of stoppage-time to spark wild celebrations.
Everton responded to the midweek dismissal of Brian Sorensen with a 1-0 triumph at London City.
After a goalless first 45, Inma Gabarro broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute.
It proved enough to help Everton register back-to-back WSL wins for the first time this season after a string of saves by goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.
Information from PA contributed to this story