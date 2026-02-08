Madonna watches on as Tottenham lose 2-0 to Chelsea in WSL

Open Extended Reactions

Pop superstar Madonna was among the 9,356 in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the hosts suffer a 2-0 defeat to reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea on Sunday.

Madonna, 67, watched the match alongside her partner and her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, who play in Spurs' academy. Madonna shared images on her Instagram stories of her watching a Spurs academy match on Saturday, writing: "Go Stella and Estere, Hotspurs win!!! 5-0."

On Sunday, Sonia Bompastor's side, who were beaten by Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two outings, withstood some promising opportunities from Spurs in the first half to lead through Keira Walsh's strike just before half-time.

Alyssa Thompson doubled their advantage after the break to keep them third and lift them four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Madonna watched the WSL clash alongside alongside her partner Akeem Morris (left) and her twin daughters Stella and Estere (right). Richard Pelham - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

The visitors had early chances when Veerle Buurman's shot was blocked and Thompson was unable to latch onto Ellie Carpenter's low pass into the box.

Spurs began to threaten when Hanna Wijk fired over before Olivia Holdt's effort was held by Hannah Hampton and the winger rattled the crossbar only moments later.

Bethany England was next to smash a strike over the bar and Julie Blakstad had a shot blocked, but despite plenty of Tottenham opportunities it was Chelsea who found the opener.

Erin Cuthbert whipped a corner into the box and the delivery was cleared towards an unmarked Walsh on the edge of the area for the England midfielder to drive the ball into the bottom corner in the 39th minute.

The Blues extended their advantage four minutes into the second half when Sjoeke Nüsken's shot was saved by Lize Kop and the ball spilled towards Thompson, who finished first-time.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had a low shot deflected narrowly wide of the upright and Kop saved Naomi Girma's awkward effort from a corner.

Tottenham had a great chance with 17 minutes to play when Cathinka Tandberg headed over from Lenna Gunning-Williams' cross. Holdt then ran into a great position but fired straight at Hampton in the final 10 minutes of the match.