Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns Arsenal: 'A lot can happen' in title race

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City can still catch Arsenal in the Premier League, warning their rivals that "a lot can happen in 13 games," after a 2-1 win at Liverpool closed the gap at the top of the table to six points.

Two goals in the final six minutes for City from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai's 74th minute opener to give Guardiola's side the three points and seal a league double over Liverpool for the first time in 89 years.

City's win means they can move to within three points of Arsenal, who travel to Brentford on Thursday, if they defeat Fulham at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Guardiola believes that the tension that comes with a title run-in means that City still have the chance to overhaul Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to emerge as champions.

"We are six points behind," Guardiola said. "OK, it is a big gap, but many things can happen, so it's better to have the three points.

Man City came from behind to win at Liverpool on Sunday. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

"Who knows if six points is enough [for Arsenal], but 13 games is a lot and the FA Cup is coming, the Carabao Cup final too, the Champions League is back in March and injuries will happen.

"There are also other teams playing for things -- European positions, fighting against relegation and playing against teams in a relegation battle means they are trying a lot to survive and it is a proper game.

"So 13 games from experience is a lot of time. It [the run-in] is so, so difficult, but the important thing is to be there.

"All we can do is breathe down the neck of Arsenal, being there, and try if they slip, if they make something [a mistake], use it.

"We have to play them [Arsenal] at home, so of course we have to beat them."

City looked to have claimed a 3-1 win in the final moments when Rayan Cherki scored with a shot from inside his own half, but the goal was ruled out due to a tussle between Haaland and Szoboszlai as the ball approached the net.

After reviewing the incident following a VAR intervention, referee Craig Pawson awarded a free-kick to City and a red card to Szoboszlai for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity even though the ball ended up in the net.

Guardiola said that the goal should have been allowed to stand with Szoboszlai not being red carded.

"Common sense, no?" Guardiola said. "How many pulls are there in the game that referees play on? Just give a goal, play on and let Szobo play."