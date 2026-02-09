Stats: Yamal's 10+ eclipses Messi; Kane reaches 299 while Bruno brings up 200

Open Extended Reactions

Another wild weekend of football saw plenty of crucial results across Europe's Top 5 leagues, with Manchester City's dramatic late win over Liverpool cutting Arsenal's lead atop the Premier League table back to six points. Manchester United eased past ten-man Tottenham Hotspur, as did Chelsea against Wolves, while Aston Villa fell further behind in the title race after a draw away to Bournemouth

Barcelona and Real Madrid both picked up victories as the LaLiga title race remained one point in the Catalans' favour, while Atletico Madrid fell away after a shock 0-1 defeat to Real Betis at home. Over in Italy, Internazionale opened up their lead atop the Serie A table to eight points, while ten-man Napoli earned a last-gasp victory to stay in the challenge, as Juventus and Lazio played out a draw.

Bayern Munich romped to victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund keeping pace with a 2-1 win away to Wolfsburg. Any hopes Lens' had of putting pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain went away as the defending champions blew Marseille away in a 5-0 win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

1

Erling Haaland scored for the first time at Anfield in Man City's victory. The Stadium of Light remains the only Premier League stadium he's not scored in.

286

Mohamed Salah made his 286th Premier League start for Liverpool against City, moving into outright fifth spot on the club's all-time list ahead of Pepe Reina.

1

This was the first time Liverpool failed to win a home Premier League game where they led prior to the 85th minute since April 24, 2021 vs Newcastle (tied 1-1). It ended a run of 66 consecutive wins at Anfield under those conditions.

10

Liverpool have let in 10 goals in the final 10 minutes of a match + stoppage time. The only Premier League teams that have allowed more such goals this season are Burnley, Newcastle and Leeds (11).

4

In all comps, Dominik Szoboszlai has struck four direct free kick goals this season, the most in a season for Liverpool since Luis Suárez in 2012-13 (5).

7

Bernardo Silva has seven Premier League goal involvements against Liverpool (3 goals, 4 assists), only recording more against Manchester United in the competition (8).

1

Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match (also vs Everton and Brighton). Palmer has now scored more Premier League hat-tricks (4) for Chelsea than any other player in the competition's history.

44

Palmer (44) passed John Terry (41) for most goals with Chelsea by an English player in the Premier League, but a long way behind Frank Lampard (147).

200

Bruno Fernandes is the second-fastest in the Premier League era to reach 200 goal contributions in all competitions for Manchester United. It took him 314 appearances, while Wayne Rooney did it in 295.

6

Only Kylian Mbappé (8) and Nadiem Amiri (7) have scored more penalties in Europe's big five leagues this season than Brentford's Igor Thiago (6).

60%

Only Crystal Palace (60% - 15/25) have scored a higher share of their Premier League goals from dead balls (set piece + penalties) than Newcastle United this season (47% - 16/34).

4

Cristian Romero has received four red cards in the Premier League, tied with Younes Kaboul for most by a Spurs player in the competition's history. Since making his Tottenham debut in August 2021, Cristian Romero has been sent off six times in all competitions, more than any other Premier League player during this period. LALIGA

6

Kylian Mbappé has scored in 6 straight LALIGA games, which is the longest active scoring streak in Europe's Top 5 leagues this season. Mbappé leads LALIGA with 23 goals this season, one behind Harry Kane for most in Europe's top 5 leagues

2/2

Real Madrid have won back-to-back away league games at Mestalla for the first time since 5 straight from 2009-13.

8

Mbappé is now on an eight-game scoring streak in away games for Real Madrid (15 goals in from those eight games); in fact, Mbappé has scored in 16 of his last 19 away games for Real Madrid dating back to last season (29 goals in that span).

65%

65% of Kylian Mbappé's goals in LALIGA this season have been in the second half (15 of 23). In fact, if we only count Mbappé's goals in the second half, that would put him as the second-best scorer this season in LALIGA alongside Vedat Muriqi (15).

0

This was the third time that Real Madrid held its opponents to zero shots on goal in a LALIGA match this season. All other teams have combined to do this five times (none by Barcelona).

1

Lamine Yamal became first teenager (19 years or younger) to score 10+ goals in a LALIGA season since Antonio Sanabria in 2015-16. Overall, he is the 17th different teenager to do this, and only three players (Fernando Torres, Raúl González, José Iraragorri) have ever had two seasons of 10+ goals before turning 20, with Lionel Messi managing to do it only once.

37y

Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal (37 years, 101 days) have almost the same combined age as Barcelona's other scorer against Mallorca, Robert Lewandowski (37 years, 170 days)

1

Real Betis haven't won away vs Atlético in LALIGA since Dec 18, 2011. That was Atlético's last LALIGA match before Diego Simeone took over as coach.

60%

Among all players in the Top 5 European Leagues, across all competitions this season, Antony (60%, 6/10) is the player with the highest percentage of goals scored from outside the box (10 or more goals).

1

Rasmus Højlund (12), Scott McTominay (10) are Napoli's top scorers this season in all competitions, but the win over Genoa was the first time they both scored in the same match for Napoli (all comps)

1

Andrej Kramaric brought up his ninth Bundesliga goal against Bayern, more than any other active Bundesliga player. Kramaric also became the third-best scorer in Bundesliga history among non-German players. Despite his goal (135), he is still a long way from catching Claudio Pizarro (197) for second.

299

Harry Kane is one goal away from reaching 300 career goals in Europe's top 5 leagues (213 in PL, 86 in Bundesliga). Kane also increased his Bundesliga tally to 107 goal involvements in 84 Bundesliga games (86 goals, 21 assists).

21/21

Kane is yet to miss a penalty in the Bundesliga having scored all of his 21 attempts from the spot.

29/30

Luis Díaz scored his first-ever Bundesliga hat-trick in Bayern's win and became only the second Colombian after James Rodríguez (Mar 17, 2019) to do so. Díaz now has 29 goal contributions (18 goals, 11 assists) in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

11

Serhou Guirassy scored his 11th game-winning goal in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund last season. In that span, only Harry Kane (12) has more GWG in Bundesliga.

5

PSG's 5-0 win over Marseille was their largest ever win over their rivals, with the five-goal margin of victory also the largest ever by either side in Le Classique.

1

Allan Saint-Maximin scored in his Lens debut following an exit from Liga MX side América. Saint-Maximin had not scored in Ligue 1 since 2019.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.