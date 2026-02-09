Transfer rumors, news: Man United want Tonali to replace Casemiro

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are showing an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, while Mohamed Salah stands to triple his wages should he replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr this summer.

Sandro Tonali's future at Newcastle is uncertain after being linked with a move away on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Peter Lous/PA Images via Getty Images)

- Manchester United are hoping to replace midfielder Casemiro with Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, according to the Telegraph. The 25-year-old's future at St. James's Park remains unclear after he was linked with a move to Arsenal in January, and now United are hoping to beat their London rivals to the signing of a player they would like to see partner with the resurgent Kobbie Mainoo next season. Tonali is keen to play Champions League football next season, so could be open to a move Manchester City and Juventus are expected to express interest.

- Juventus look the most likely club to sign forward Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent basis in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur seemingly reluctant to make his loan deal a permanent one, according to Teamtalk. The London club were open to letting him leave in January but no bid was made to his parent club, Paris Saint-Germain. Muani is aware that he faces little prospect of breaking into Thomas Frank's squad on a regular basis, and though he has reserved his best form for the Champions League, he looks set to return to Paris in June. He has two years left on his contract.

- Real Madrid are making plans for next season, and see PSG's Vitinha as their top target, with AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit as a backup plan, according to AS. Madrid are looking to finetune their squad as they look to mount a double assault on La Liga and the Champions League, and Vitinha is seen as a player with vital leadership qualities. The 27-year-old is contracted until 2029 and appears happy in the French capital, which could make Madrid's interest complicated. Smit, 19, would be easier to facilitate, but he is not yet the finished article. Madrid are already planning to build on the return of Endrick and Nico Paz from their respective loan spells.

- Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah could triple his salary to £1.2 million-per-week if he moves to Al Nassr as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement in the summer, according to the Mirror. The 33-year-old will be the new face of the Saudi Pro League if they can convince him to leave Liverpool after nine years at the club. The SPL are keen to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who is threatening to walk away from his deal at Al Nassr in the face of what he sees as favouritism in the transfer market towards Al Hilal. The Portugal legend is on the cusp of scoring 1000 goals, but could return to Europe to achieve the feat. He has been linked with an emotional return to Sporting Lisbon.

- Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis is a target for both Inter Milan and Juventus in the summer, according to Calciomercato. The 22-year-old joined the Bundesliga club from Greek side PAOK and has become a mainstay of the side, also becoming a key part of Greece's national team. The left-footed centre-back can play in a back three or four, and is particularly adept in aerial duels. Contracted until 2029, Koulierakis -- who has also been watched by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur -- would require an outlay of around €35 million to €45 million.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal have been boosted by the news that Bayern Munich are out of the running for Atlético Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. (Christian Falk)

- Valencia teen Hugo Fernandez is being monitored by PSG and multiple English clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal. The center back has impressed since signing his first professional deal in 2024, though has yet to play for the first team. (Footmercato)

- Fluminense have reached an agreement with Denis Bouanga over a move from Los Angeles FC, the deal is now being held up by the U.S. club's release conditions. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus are hoping to follow the contract renewal of Kenan Yildiz with similar deals with Weston McKennie, whose deal runs out in June 2026, and Filip Kostic. (Tuttosport)

- Liverpool's board are prepared to let winger Federico Chiesa leave for around £35 million, with Italian Serie A clubs keen to bring him back to Serie A. (Caught Offside)

- Bournemouth have signed left-back Alex Jimenez on a permanent deal from AC Milan in a deal worth €19.5 million. The fee will be shared between Milan and Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Experienced full-back Yann Valery is expected to sign for Young Boys on a six-month loan deal from Sheffield Wednesday. (L'Equipe)

- Club America are negotiating with Flueminense for Colombian defender Gabriel Fuentes. The deal now depends on the player himself, with the left-back mulling over his options. (Ekrem Konur)

- Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is a target for Juventus, Inter Milan and Bournemouth. The 22-year-old has been a long-term target for Inter but Juventus could re-sign him for half of any prospective fee because he used to play for them. Bournemouth are considered outsiders. (Calciomercato)

- Liverpool looks set to activate a clause in defender Jarrell Quansah's contract that could see the 23-year-old return from Bayer Leverkusen for an already agreed fee. (Football Insider)