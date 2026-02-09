Wayne Rooney: Tottenham are in a relegation battle

Frank: Romero has apologised to teammates for red card vs. Man United (0:49)

Wayne Rooney has said that Tottenham are in a relegation battle after suffering yet another defeat.

Spurs slipped to a 2-0 loss against Manchester United on Saturday, which leaves the north London club on a run of just two wins in their last 16 matches.

There have been significant injury woes for Thomas Frank to contend with, with just 11 outfield players available for the defeat at Old Trafford.

Cristian Romero was sent off, meaning he will miss the clash with Newcastle on Tuesday night, while Destiny Udogie, on his return from injury, had to be taken off with a thigh injury.

That does not help Frank, who has seen Spurs drop into 15th in the table, just six points ahead of 18th placed West Ham, who have won three of their last four.

Thomas Frank has endured a torrid start to his Tottenham reign Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

All of those factors have led to former United great Rooney putting Spurs in a genuine relegation battle.

He said on the BBC's Wayne Rooney Show: "You'd have to say they are [in a relegation battle] with their current form.

"West Ham have been in form, Nottingham Forest pick up results here and there.

"You can't think that they're not in a relegation battle where they are. I think they'll definitely be looking over their shoulders."

Frank only took charge of Tottenham in June, replacing Ange Postecoglou despite his Europa League triumph, after Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League.

The Dane has seen a similar trend, with Tottenham qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League and finishing fourth in the league phase but struggling in the Premier League.

Cristian Romero was sent off in Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United Carl Recine/Getty Images

It has led to a difficult relationship for Frank with the Spurs supporters but Rooney urges the club to stick with Frank, after several issues largely beyond his control.

"I feel for Thomas Frank because he looks tired, he looks like he's aged 10 years," he added.

"That's what that Tottenham job has done to him in a short period of time.

I hope they stick with him because he's fantastic manager, but I think it's going be very difficult for them to do that.

"And you don't need your captain going out getting sent off on a regular basis or being as vocal as he was this week."