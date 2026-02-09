Santi Cazorla: 'LaLiga is light years away from the Premier League'

Open Extended Reactions

Santi Cazorla hit out against LaLiga. Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Oviedo captain Santi Cazorla has taken a swipe at LaLiga after his team's league game at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon was postponed just hours before kickoff.

Safety concerns over the pitch at Vallecas Stadium was the reason for LaLiga's decision.

Oviedo criticised the short notice, with the team and its fans already in Madrid.

The club said in a statement it would consider legal action.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cazorla expressed his discontent on X: "The reality is that LaLiga is light years away from the Premier League in every sense."

Cazorla, 41, played six years at Arsenal and won two FA Cups with the North London club.

He rejoined boyhood club Oviedo in August 2023 and helped it gain promotion to LaLiga last season.

Oviedo are at the foot of the standings with just three wins, seven draws and 12 defeats in 22 league games.