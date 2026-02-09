Erling Haaland has only failed to score at one Premier League stadium...

Rob Dawson reacts to Manchester City's late 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League. (1:16)

Did Man City keep Premier League title race alive with late win vs. Liverpool? (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland is now missing just one Premier League stadium from his unique collection.

After scoring in Manchester City's 2-1 win at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, he has netted at 19 out of 20 stadia of Premier League clubs.

Haaland had never scored away at Liverpool until his stoppage time penalty earned City a crucial win amid the Premier League title race.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light is now the sole stadium in the top flight where Haaland hasn't yet scored a goal. City were held to a goalless draw at Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Erling Haaland is one step away from completing a unique collection. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Haaland's happiest hunting ground is the London Stadium -- he has netted six goals away at West Ham. He has scored five at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park.

Haaland has scored on his only visits to Everton's old stadium, to Ipswich Town, to Leicester City, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Erling Haaland's goals in each Premier League stadium

Etihad Stadium (60 games, 60 goals)

Anfield (four games, one goal)

Craven Cottage (four games, three goals)

Emirates Stadium (four games, three goals)

Molineux (four games, three goals)

Selhurst Park (four games, five goals)

The City Ground (four games, one goal)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (four games, three goals)

Villa Park (four games, one goal)

American Express Stadium (three games, two goals)

Gtech Community Stadium (three games, one goal)

London Stadium (three games, six goals)

Old Trafford (three games, two goals)

St. James' Park (three games, one goal)

Stamford Bridge (three games, three goals)

Vitality Stadium (three games, one goal)

St. Mary's Stadium (two games, two goals)

Elland Road (one game, two goals)

Goodison Park (one game, one goal)

Bramall Lane (one game, one goal)

Turf Moor (one game, two goals)

King Power Stadium (one game, one goal)

Portman Road (one game, one goal)

Stadium of Light (one game, no goals)

Haaland has scored 106 goals in 122 Premier League appearances in his career.

This season, he has 21 goals in 25 games.

ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.