Joan Laporta resigns as Barcelona president, will re-stand in election

Joan Laporta has resigned as Barcelona president ahead of re-standing for the role when club members go to the polls on March 15.

Club regulations stipulate that the incumbent president must stand down ahead of elections, with a management commission overseeing the day-to-day running of the club in the meantime.

That commission will be managed by Rafa Yuste, who has been one of Laporta's vice presidents since his election in 2021.

Joan Laporta will re-stand to be Barcelona president. Javier Borrego / AFP7 via Getty Images

Laporta will face opposition for the presidency from Víctor Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubí, who have all announced their candidacies.

For their names to eventually be on the ballot on March 15, though, they first need to get 2,321 signatures from club members backing their candidacy.

Laporta was elected in 2021 for a second spell as Barça president having previously held the role between 2003 and 2010, courtesy of election wins in 2003 and 2006.

He finished ahead of Font five years ago after obtaining 30,184 votes to Font's 16,679, with Toni Freixa, who is not running this time, finishing third with 4,769 votes.

The campaign trail will now begin in earnest, with some of the issues which may sway votes likely to include potential summer signings, the club's finances, the redevelopment of Spotify Camp Nou, which is now in the final stages, and any future role for Lionel Messi at the club.