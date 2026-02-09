Eni Aluko accuses Ian Wright of 'disrespect,' Laura Woods hits back

Open Extended Reactions

Eni Aluko has called Ian Wright "childish" after he did not accept her apology following her accused him of "blocking" the broadcasting pathway for women.

Aluko, who was capped 105 times by England, scoring 33 goals, had a public falling out with former Arsenal striker Wright following her comments in April.

She said on BBC Radio Four's Women's Hour: "I've worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he's a brilliant broadcaster.

"But I think he's aware of just how much he's doing in the women's game. I think he should be aware of that.

"We need to be conscious, and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway into broadcasting in the women's game."

Aluko subsequently apologised to Wright for the comments, which came with significant backlash, both publicly and privately.

Wright, however, said he could not accept the apology.

Eni Aluko called Ian Wright "childish" as their spat continued. George Wood/Getty Images

Aluko has not let sleeping dogs lie though and has said on her Instagram account that people have been "weaponising" his name against her and that Wright met her apology with "disrespect."

She said: "As much as I didn't want to still be talking about Ian Wright nine months on, we're in this position because people have been weaponising his name against me and I am not willing to accept that any longer.

"The weaponisation of Ian Wright's name against me is why we are still talking about him.

"The reality is, we had an opportunity nine months ago to quieten this, to have an adult conversation and talk about our perspectives.

"When I apologised to Ian Wright publicly and privately, he had an opportunity to show the grace and allyship that he showed to many other people, and to prove that he is the ally that he says he is.

"Unfortunately my sincerity, my humility, was met with disrespect.

"He said 'I don't accept your apology' and he greenlit all of these other people to pile on, and to further abuse me for my opinion."

Aluko then added later on that she is "open to having a conversation" after hearing that Wright said he "doesn't want to work with her."

She added: "I want to put it out there publicly that I have always been open to having a conversation where we share perspectives, we talk, and we move on -- that's where I am at.

"I am a little bit disappointed to hear that there has been a 'I don't want to work with her,' this active choice that people are having to make, which is childish.

"I would never use my privilege to say, 'I don't want to work with that person.'

"I am open to a conversation. If it happens, great, if it doesn't, life moves on."

Laura Woods has hit back at Eni Aluko for her comments on Ian Wright. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Broadcaster Laura Woods, who has worked with both Aluko and Wright, hit back at the attack on the Arsenal icon on her social media.

Wright was on hand to help Woods when she collapsed live on air ahead of the Lionesses friendly with Ghana in December.

Woods said: "Caps don't win automatic work and they don't make a brilliant pundit either.

"The way you communicate, articulate yourself, do your research, inform your audience, how likeable you are and the chemistry you have with your panel are what makes a brilliant pundit.

"'The women's game should be by women for women' is one of the most damaging phrases I've heard.

"It will not only drag women's sport backwards, it will drag women's punditry in all forms of the game backwards."