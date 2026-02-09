Chelsea vs. Leeds United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea host Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday night, as they look to win a fifth consecutive league game under Liam Rosenior and take a stranglehold on their spot within the top five.

Chelsea come into this game after a comfortable win at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, when a Cole Palmer hat-trick set them on their way to a 3-1 win.

After a draw and a loss in the previous two games, Leeds won on Friday night, as they convincingly beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at Elland Road, to keep the gap between themselves and the relegation zone at six points.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday evening's game:

How to watch:

The match will be will be shown on TNT Sports 4 in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7.30 p.m. GMT (2.30 p.m. ET; 1 a.m. IST and 6.30 a.m. AEDT, Wednesday)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Rob Jones

VAR: John Brooks

Injury and Team News:

Chelsea:

Reece James, D: knock, DOUBT

Jamie Gittens, F: muscle, OUT

Romeo Lavia, M: thigh, OUT

Dário Essugo, M: muscle, OUT

Tosin Adarabioyo, D: thigh, OUT

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT

Mykhailo Mudryk, F: suspended, OUT

Leeds United:

Anton Stach, M: hip, OUT

Talking Points:

The top four race is heating up, and Chelsea are on fire

Liam Rosenior has said that he would have booed Chelsea too, following a first half which saw them 2-0 down to West Ham. Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea have four wins in a row in the Premier League, and are fifth right now, four points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool. One might argue that these four were games that Chelsea should've always won -- against Brentford at home, Crystal Palace away, West Ham United at home and Wolverhampton Wanderers away. But in the last few seasons, Chelsea's problem has often been their inability to win games that they were supposed to win.

Chelsea have won them, and they've won them fairly convincingly. They've scored 11 goals in those four Premier League games, having Champions League wins against Napoli and Pafos in between, while also going out in the EFL Cup semifinal against Arsenal, despite putting in a fairly competent performances across both legs of the tie.

Chelsea will be looking for a fifth Premier League win in a row, and in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night, are definitely fairly big favourites to do so.

Leeds have a chance to do the double over Chelsea

Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring the team's third goal with midfielder Ethan Ampadu (R). Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

In the reverse fixture a couple of months ago, Leeds put in a superb performance to beat Chelsea 3-1 in what turned out to be one of Enzo Maresca's last games in charge of the club. Leeds were superb in that game, but also got gifted a goal by Tosin Adarabioyo that night. Chelsea had pulled a goal back early in the second half through Pedro Neto, and had some sort of momentum, having gone 2-0 down in the first half to goals from Jaka Bijol and Ao Tanaka. However, that gift from Tosin to Dominic Calvert-Lewin finished that game off as a contest.

Leeds will take some confidence from their most recent result -- a 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, as they head into this tough one at Stamford Bridge. If Leeds do manage to do the double against Chelsea, it could get them further clear of the relegation zone than the six points clear that they are right now, with West Ham United facing a tough home clash against Manchester United this week as well.

Rosenior's consistent selection of the spine a key for Chelsea

Be it the goalkeeper, the centre-back pairing or the midfield pivot, or even the player in the No.10 position and up front, Rosenior has gone for consistency. Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana at centre-back, Moisés Caicedo and Andrey Santos in the midfield pivot, and João Pedro leading the line, with Enzo Fernández just behind him, Chelsea are only making changes in auxiliary positions to complement that spine. Of course, one of those other players is Palmer, who, with this solid spine, is getting the freedom to roam off the right wing, and have a big impact on games.

With games having come thick and fast since the start of January, and February not set to be much kinder on Chelsea players' workloads, it remains to be seen how much, and how, Rosenior will rotate his pack. Of course, he might not be compelled to rotate much in this game, with an FA Cup trip to Hull City coming back this weekend, and the knowledge that the consistency in selection is what has given them the base for their Premier League form, which needs to continue.

Is Cole Palmer back?