UWCL playoff round preview: Can Arsenal maintain winning momentum?

The inaugural UEFA Women's Champions League play-offs get underway on Wednesday, ushering in a new chapter in the competition's format and raising the stakes for the eight teams in the mix.

The sides that finished between fifth and 12th in the league phase now face a high-pressure, two-legged battle to progress to the knockouts and with little room for error, the play-offs present contrasting motivations. Established powers such as Arsenal and Wolfsburg are aiming to reaffirm their place among Europe's elite, while Manchester United and OH Leuven hope to rewrite history and extend what has already been a standout debut campaign. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are driven by the chance to recapture former glory, each pushing to surpass their best-ever runs in the competition.

Aside from Wolfsburg and Juventus -- familiar adversaries from previous editions of the competition -- all remaining ties feature opponents who already crossed paths in the league phase. However, much has changed since those earlier meetings, with the winter break and transfer window reshaping squads, form, and momentum across the board.

With quarterfinal places on the line at the end of March, the stakes are high. The winners will advance to face the four teams who secured automatic qualification to the knockouts: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and OL Lyonnes.

Arsenal vs. OH Leuven: Rejuvenated Arsenal present a different challenge

The last time Arsenal faced debutants OH Leuven came at the tail end of 2025 during a turbulent period for the reigning champions. A poor run of form had left them needing not only a win, but also several favourable results elsewhere to secure a top-four finish. Disappointing outcomes in both the Champions League and the Women's Super League (WSL) had effectively derailed their European title defence and domestic push for a first title since 2019, with losses and draws all but ruling them out of contention.

That context could not be more different from the one surrounding this two-legged play-off, as Arsenal have started the second half of the season in formidable fashion. Taking seven points from fellow top three sides in their first three league matches of the year has sent a clear message, including a narrow 1-0 victory over champions-elect Manchester City that's opened the door slightly on the title race. Momentum has carried beyond the domestic competitions, with Arsenal lifting the inaugural FIFA Champions Cup and claiming the mantle of world champions, though they were aided by the advantages afforded to them.

Their 3-0 victory over OH Leuven in the league phase came at a time when Arsenal were struggling for attacking fluency, regularly failing to convert chances, and showing uncharacteristic defensive vulnerability. Despite the comfortable scoreline, the performance was far from their best. Now, however, the title holders appear to have finally found their rhythm at both ends of the pitch, and OL Leuven are likely in for a far sterner test if they are to reach the knockouts for the first time.

Paris FC vs. Real Madrid: Spanish side's chance for an El Clasico knockout

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Paris FC in the league phase, a result that summed up a campaign marked by inconsistency. Expectations around the side have often outpaced their on-pitch output, but a potential breakthrough looms if they can navigate the play-offs. Waiting on the other side could be the women's Champions League's first El Clasico since 2022 -- a painful 5-2 drubbing -- but old wounds may be the motivation needed to galvanise this Madrid squad.

Madrid endured 18 consecutive defeats at the hands of the Catalans. However, their landmark first Clasico victory in March 2025 has shifted the narrative. That result not only boosted belief domestically, but could also prove decisive in sharpening focus against Paris FC and in reigniting ambitions to challenge Europe's elite, including last season's finalists and former champions.

Historically, Madrid have never progressed beyond the quarterfinals of the competition. The desire to finally disrupt Barcelona's dominance and secure a first-ever semifinal appearance may be the fuel that drives them forward.

There is no shortage of intent or ambition within the squad, but the execution has been lacking on pitch. Conversion remains their biggest concern. Despite averaging more than 20 shots per game this season, Madrid have repeatedly struggled to turn pressure into goals, often scoring just once or twice per match. If they can find greater ruthlessness in front of goal, the pathway to their deepest Champions League run yet may finally open.

Wolfsburg vs. Juventus: German side's inability to hold positive positions proves Juve's biggest chance

Wolfsburg have often looked in control during both individual matches and stretches of the league phase this season, yet time and again they have found ways to let those advantages slip. Few sides have been as consistently well-positioned, and few have been as frustrated by the outcomes. For example, the German giants managed to protect leads in their opening two fixtures before eight-time champions OL Lyonnes handed them their first defeat of the campaign. A subsequent victory over Manchester United appeared to steady the ship, leaving Wolfsburg in a strong position: if they could avoid defeat in their final two matches, a top-four finish would have been secured.