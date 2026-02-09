Cristiano Ronaldo ends dispute with Al Nassr - sources

Gab & Juls discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to go on strike over a lack of transfers for Al Nassr. (2:41)

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to end his boycott of Al Nassr games, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

The 41-year-old sat out two of the Saudi Pro League club's matches -- Friday's 2-0 win over Al Ittihad as well as last week's victory over Al Riyadh.

According to sources, the Portugal captain said he will return to play for the match against Al Fateh on Feb. 14.

Al Nassr also play this Wednesday at Arkadag in the Asian Champions League Two.

ESPN has reported that Ronaldo missed two matches because of his unhappiness with the PIF (Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Investment Fund) and the fund's help for his club in the transfer window.

Ronaldo saw his club's rivals Al Hilal, who are also 75% owned by the PIF, sign Karim Benzema, his former Real Madrid teammate, from Al Ittihad during the January window.

According to reports, Ronaldo agreed to return to the pitch after seeing his main demands met by the PIF.

The star said he would return to action after the governing body paid Al Nassr's overdue salaries and restored management autonomy to the club's top executives.

With this, Simão Coutinho (sporting director) and José Semedo (CEO), who were suspended from their duties by the PIF, regain their power to act, sources said.

Ronaldo has played 22 games for the team so far this season, scoring 18 goals with three assists.

Al Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League , just one point behind arch-rival Al Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League issued a statement last Thursday warning Ronaldo that no player could influence decisions beyond his own team.

"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: Every club operates independently under the same rules," the league said.

"Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league."