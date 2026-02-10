Premier League live updates: Chelsea lead Leeds, West Ham host Man United

Open Extended Reactions

We have some midweek Premier League action for you, with four matches happening on Tuesday. We kick things off in west London as Chelsea host Leeds United in an encounter that has historically been one of the more iconic in all of it England.

Later, can Manchester United finally make it five wins in a row as they take on a West Ham United side desperate to get out of the relegation zone?

Enjoy updates from those matches and others, such as Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United.