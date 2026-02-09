Chelsea confirm departure of Head of Women's Football Paul Green

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Head of Women's Football, Paul Green, after a 13-year spell.

Green joined Chelsea during the club's formative years and was instrumental in bringing former manager Emma Hayes to the club and overseeing the development during her 12-year tenure.

The club collected 19 titles under his guidance including eight league titles and six FA Cups.

Paul Green was the Head of Women's Football at Chelsea for 13 years. Photo by Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

A club statement read: "His commitment, experience and professionalism have been valued across the club, and his work has helped support a sustained period of success."

Chelsea suffered their first back-to-back losses last week after a 5-1 humbling by Manchester City followed a 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

The club issued manager Sonia Bompastor a new contract extension until 2030 -- her former deal was set to expire in 2028.

Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Her impact has been immediate and significant, and the standards she sets embody exactly what we want this club to represent. Sonia is not only a key part of driving our success today, but also an integral part of the long-term future we are building."

Sources told ESPN that the Bompastor had the full backing of the club.

Changes behind the scenes were in motion prior to the announcement of her contract extension with the club considering moving in an alternative direction.