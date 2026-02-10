Berbatov urges patience over Carrick's Man United future

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged the club to remain patient with Michael Carrick, despite the interim manager's electric start as the Red Devils boss.

Berbatov, who won five titles playing alongside Carrick at United between 2008 and 2012, warned against making a permanent appointment too early, drawing parallels to the club's previous experience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I am a bit biased of course, because I used to play with him [Carrick] and I want him to get the job but let's wait until the end of the season and if they go the way they are right now, of course, why not?", Berbatov said to ESPN FC.

"We have seen what happened before with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, I think it was the same story so let's not jump to conclusions yet, let's just enjoy game by game how United is improving and at the end of the season we will wait and see what happens."

Since Carrick's arrival, United earned four consecutive wins in the Premier League against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham, which have pushed the club into the top four and into Champions League positions.

"He [Carrick] is in this position to show that he is capable of doing these things. So far in the games that we have watched, everything is just happening for the team and for him. Until the end of the season will be a test, and then we'll see if Michael can get the job permanently."

The former Bulgaria international attributed the team's sudden shift in form to Carrick's elite communication skills.

"I think he knows how to speak the language in a way to get the players at United to feel appreciated, to trust him and after that to get his ideas and put it in to play on the pitch," Berbatov added.

"Obviously the manager is different and the system is different but the most important things, which are the players are still the same. We can all see how they play now, they play with flair, with belief, with confidence and with arrogance when they need to..you know, like a team and it is a joy to watch right now."

United head into Tuesday's Premier League trip to West Ham United aiming to make it five wins in a row for the first time since 2024.