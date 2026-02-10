Transfer rumors, news: Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool eye Junior Kroupi

Michael Carrick speaks about the fan who is not cutting his hair until Man United win five Premier League games in a row. (0:26)

Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi is attracting attention from some of Europe's elite clubs, while Manchester City angle for a move for England international Elliot Anderson.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

Junior Kroupi will reportedly be available for around £80 million. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

- Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea are among the clubs tracking Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, according to The Sun. It is reported that Bournemouth are braced for offers for the 19-year-old in the summer, and that a deal of around £80 million could see Kroupi move on. He arrived at the Vitality Stadium from Lorient last year and has scored eight goals in 20 Premier League games so far this season.

- Manchester City are preparing a bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to TeamTalk. They reportedly see the 23-year-old as a long-term addition, but whether they make a move hinges on if manager Pep Guardiola remains at the Etihad Stadium. Any deal is expected to require an offer worth between £80 million and £100 million, while Manchester United are also continuing to keep close tabs on his situation.

- Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. TeamTalk reports that PSG have been "active" as they explore a move for the 22-year-old, who has long been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. Previous reports have indicated that an offer worth between £50 million and £75 million could be enough to sign him.

- Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in Tromso midfielder Abubacarr Kinteh, per the Daily Mail. It is said that scouts from around Europe have been tracking the 19-year-old this season, with both Premier League clubs now lining up a move for him in the summer. The report adds that both Basel and Young Boys have been alerted to growing interest in his signature, and with the transfer window in Switzerland not set to close until Feb. 16, they could try and get the deal over the line before suitors from Europe's top leagues emerge.

- Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is on the radar of AC Milan, reports Tuttosport. The Rossoneri remain keen on reinforcing their forward line in the summer amid belief that Mexico international Santiago Gimenez will be moved on after the FIFA World Cup, and Jesus is one of the top names on their shortlist. The 28-year-old has made just two Premier League starts this season amid a difficult competition for places with both Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz. Fiorentina's Moise Kean, 25, is seen as a potential alternative.

- On-loan Lyon forward Endrick plans to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season, with no plans to stay at the Ligue 1 side beyond the summer. (Foot Mercato)

- Juventus are set to propose USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie a three-year contract extension worth €4 million-per-season. Clubs in all of Europe's top leagues are keeping tabs on him. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada is expected to leave Selhurst Park at the end of his contract in the summer. (Sky Sports)

- An agreement over a new contract is close to being reached between Inter Milan and left-back Federico Dimarco. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brighton captain and defender Lewis Dunk turned down a move to Nottingham Forest despite the Seagulls accepting an offer for him. (Daily Mail)

- LAFC won't allow forward Denis Bouanga to join Fluminense until they have found a replacement. (Sebastian Denis)

- Newcastle have identified Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali. (Ekrem Konur)

- A move for Union Saint-Gilloise defender Ross Sykes is being considered by Everton and Leeds United. (TEAMtalk)

- Rangers are hopeful of signing midfielder Bailey Rice to a contract extension amid interest from Aston Villa and West Brom. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan believe Fulham will sign winger Samuel Chukwueze permanently from his loan deal at Craven Cottage. An option allows them to sign him for £21m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Liverpool will consider the future of manager Arne Slot if he fails to secure qualification to the Champions League. (Football Insider)