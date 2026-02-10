Dominik Szoboszlai chasing Luis Suárez tally as Liverpool free-kick maestro

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley believe VAR made the right call to disallow Manchester City's goal and award Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai a red card in their dramatic Premier League clash. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Dominik Szoboszlai's goal-scoring rate from free kicks means he is on the cusp of matching a tally set by Luis Suárez.

Szoboszlai scored a brilliant free kick against Manchester City on Sunday, although Liverpool lost 2-1 amid late drama which saw the Hungary international sent off for fouling Erling Haaland.

But his fourth goal direct from a free kick in all competitions this season is the most for a Liverpool player since Suárez scored five in 2012-13.

Dominik Szoboszlai has scored four free kicks this season. Getty

Szoboszlai has scored three direct free kick goals in Premier League this season, the most by any player in the top five European leagues.

Scoring three free kicks also means Szoboszlai has the joint-most since James Ward-Prowse also hit three in 2022-23.

Szoboszlai has scored the two free kicks from the furthest distance in the Premier League this season.

He found the net from 29.9 metres against City on Sunday, and from 31.8 metres for his 82nd-minute winner against Arsenal on Aug 31.

But Arne Slot must do without Szoboszlai for one league game after his red card against City.

Szoboszlai was given his marching orders for preventing Haaland a goalscoring opportunity, as they both chased Rayan Cherki's pass into an empty net, vacated by Alisson who was chasing an equaliser at the other end.

- When will James Milner break the Premier League appearance record? He is edging closer

- Transfer rumors, news: Al Nassr could replace Ronaldo with Salah

- Who are the top scorers in Premier League history?

His one-match ban will rule him out of Liverpool's trip to Sunderland on Wednesday.

Szoboszlai, who has been fielded at right-back to cover an injury crisis at times this season, will be available again for the FA Cup tie against Brighton on Saturday.

ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.