Mikel Merino undergoes surgery: 'Already closer to be back'

Janusz Michallik joins Mark Donaldson to react to Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has undergone surgery on a right foot injury sustained in January.

The Spain international suffered a stress fracture on his foot during Arsenal's 3-2 league loss against Manchester United on Jan. 25.

Arsenal expect Merino to be out for an extended period.

Mikel Merino has undergone surgery on a foot injury. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Merino, 29, posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed giving a thumbs up and wrote: "Surgery done! Already closer to be back. Thank you so much to everyone for your messages and love. It really gives me even more energy to face the challenge. Vamos!"

Sources in Spain have told ESPN that Merino is optimistic he will be able to return to action in May and be available to make Spain's squad for the World Cup this summer.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta recently said it was difficult to predict when Merino will return to play.

- Who are the top scorers in Premier League history?

- Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns Arsenal: 'A lot can happen' in title race

- Mikel Arteta: Arsenal's 9-point lead at top of Premier League means 'nothing'

"It is a very rare injury so we have to wait and see once we have the surgery, how it reacts daily, obviously monitor it throughout the weeks post surgery and see," the Spaniard said.

Merino has made 33 appearances for the Gunners this season. He has four goals and three assists in 21 league appearances for the Premier League leaders.