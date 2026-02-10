Endrick 'decision taken' to return to Real Madrid - agent

Dimitar Berbatov praises Kylian Mbappé after scoring 38 goals so far this season in all competitions for Real Madrid. (1:23)

Endrick's agent has ruled out the possibility of his client remaining at Lyon beyond this summer, saying "the decision has already been taken" for the Brazilian forward to return to Real Madrid.

Endrick, 19, has impressed since joining Lyon in December on a six-month loan from Madrid, scoring five goals in six appearances.

Amid speculation that Lyon wants to extend Endrick's stay, his agent Tiago Freitas said as reported in Marca: "Endrick will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. He's on loan [at Lyon] and at the end of the season, Endrick will be again a Real Madrid player."

Endrick will return to Real Madrid this summer, his agent said. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Endrick, who is hoping to make Brazil's squad for this summer's World Cup, admitted he took advice from his former Real Madrid coach and current Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti before joining Lyon on loan.

Having made 37 appearances for Los Blancos in the 2024-25 campaign, Endrick featured just three times under Xabi Alonso.

"Endrick had had no problem adapting," Freitas said. "He scored in his first Champions League game, in his first LaLiga game, in his first cup game.

"When you arrive at a club where eight of the 10 best players in the world are already there, it's normal for an 18-year-old to get limited minutes on the pitch.

"However, he didn't do the preseason, he didn't go to the club World Cup and he was out for several months [with a hamstring injury]. At a club like Real Madrid, that penalises you a lot."

Asked if he is concerned that Endrick will not get enough playing time once he returns to the Bernabéu, Freitas said: "I cannot predict the future. Endrick is only thinking about the next game, it's always about the next game."