Arne Slot: 'Are Liverpool unlucky?' after Jérémy Jacquet injury

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley believe VAR made the right call to disallow Manchester City's goal and award Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai a red card in their dramatic Premier League clash. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has said Liverpool's luck this season has been so bad it has even extended to new signing Jérémy Jacquet, who has suffered a shoulder injury ahead of his summer move to Anfield.

Liverpool agreed a £60 million ($82m) deal to sign Jacquet from Rennes on deadline day, however the centre-back may now require surgery on his shoulder after picking up an injury while playing for the French side at the weekend.

"It feels like that, that's for sure," Slot said when asked whether Liverpool have been unlucky this term.

Arne Slot questioned Liverpool's bad luck after an injury to Jérémy Jacquet. Getty

"Even if we sign a player and he's not even playing for us he gets injured. Sometimes it feels like that but the moment you start to feel it's all bad luck, it probably comes to you as well so we should keep it away as much as possible and focus on the performance and what we can do to improve it.

"But the amount of times we conceded late goals in extra time is far more than usual. The question is is it bad luck or are we to blame?

"I've tried many different things. I've made defensive substitutions and the ball went in, I've kept playing the same players and the ball went in. We've tried a lot. I can fairly say we haven't been lucky, that is definitely true.

"The question is are we unlucky or is it part of who we are? That is something we can only find out in the upcoming three to four months."

Slot also admitted that this has been the toughest campaign of his career and acknowledged failing to secure Champions League football this season could impact Liverpool's summer transfer business.

"If we don't have Champions League football, it's definitely not been an acceptable season," he said.

- Ranked: Best and worst manager jobs for clubs and national teams

- Dominik Szoboszlai chasing Luis Suárez tally as Liverpool free-kick maestro

- Liverpool at a crossroads: Where has it gone wrong for Slot since Premier League title win?

"When I arrived here and only signed Federico Chiesa, it was after a Europa League season. That does have an enormous impact on the way this club is run. I am completely aware of that."

The Liverpool boss added: "Yeah, that's fair to say [it's been the hardest season of his career]. By a mile. Because all the other seasons I've managed, there were only positives. I don't think I've ever lost two games in a row [before this season]. It's an exception for me this season as it is for the players. The players are not used to losing a lot or having a lot of draws. I'm not used to that as well."