Harry Kane in 'intensive talks' over future - Bayern Munich

Harry Kane reacts to Bayern Munich's 5-1 win vs. Hoffenheim courtesy of his brace and Luis Diaz's hat trick. (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich remain in "intensive talks" with Harry Kane over his future but specific negotiations on any potential new deal have not necessarily taken place, according to the club's sporting director Max Eberl.

England captain Kane has scored 24 Bundesliga goals this season, making him the leading league goalscorer in Europe.

Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 for around £100 million ($137m) and is under contract until the summer of 2027.

The 32-year-old, though, has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia should he opt not to extend his stay with the Bundesliga champions.

While Eberl stressed nothing had yet been agreed, Bayern continue regular dialogue with Kane, who has scored 123 goals in 129 appearances.

"We are talking, that doesn't mean negotiations have started. We are in intensive talks with Harry, then the next steps will follow," Eberl told a press conference ahead of Bayern's DFB Pokal quarter-final against RB Leipzig.

"I can't comment on the rumours circulating that someone is preparing anything [on a transfer bid for Kane].

"All I can say is that we are in close contact with Harry regarding him and our success."

Harry Kane could extend his stay at Bayern Munich. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Kane scored two penalties in Sunday's 5-1 win over Hoffenheim, which left Bayern six points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is expected to utilise his squad for Wednesday night's cup tie, but will not take Leipzig's challenge lightly.

"They have the wingers and the front three who score a lot of goals and have a lot of creativity, so they are a team who are strong in attack," Kompany said.

"It is a home game, a must-win game. We want to deliver what we are capable of.

"We also have the wingers and incredibly strong players in the middle. If we get the balance right, it could be a very good match for us."

Bayern thrashed Leipzig 6-0 in their opening Bundesliga match of the season, and last month coasted to a 5-1 away win.

- Ranked: Best and worst manager jobs for clubs and national teams

- Coaching chaos: Get ready for the 2026 manager merry-go-round

- Luis Diaz scores hat trick, Kane brace as Bayern romp to 5-1 win over Hoffenheim

Leipzig coach Ole Werner, though, insists his side "have nothing to lose" in the one-off cup tie.

"We need to take advantage of the spaces that open up to us, with courage and confidence. We have the players on the pitch who can hurt Bayern," he said at a press conference.

"It will come down to us defending well and aggressively at different heights. We need to act as a unit, keep our distances tight, and work together against the ball. At the same time, we want to play football ourselves and be dangerous."