Chelsea 1-0 Leeds LIVE: Latest updates as Joao Pedro's strike separates sides at half-time

Open Extended Reactions

Liam Rosenior's fast start as Chelsea boss faces its latest hurdle on Tuesday night as a battling Leeds make the trip down to west London, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Joao Pedro opened ned the scoring for Chelsea, after he was played in beautifully by Cole Palmer, and Pedro responded with aplomb to dink over Karl Darlow.

The hosts head into the break perhaps frustrated they haven't furthered their lead, while Leeds may be relieved they're not further behind.

Follow all the action live, right here!

Rosenior has so far amassed a 100% record in the Premier League and will be hoping his side can provide more midweek goals on the back of a Cole Palmer-inspired win over bottom side Wolves last time out.

Daniel Farke's Leeds, on the other hand are in a much more compromising position, embroiled in a relegation scrap that could very well go down to the wire.

A huge victory over fellow struggles Nottingham Forest at the weekend allowed for some breathing room, but the job is far from over as they look to complete a first league double over Chelsea since their title-winning campaign of 1991-92.