Palace's Mateta won't need surgery on injury that ended Milan move - Glasner

Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will not require surgery following an injury which prevented him from moving to AC Milan, Oliver Glasner has confirmed.

While a timeline was not given for the Frenchman's return, Glasner told a news conference that "several specialists and doctors" judged that "the injury is not as bad as feared."

Mateta looked set for a £26 million ($35m) move to Italy, but the Serie A club withdrew from the deal following medical tests.

He will return to the squad in competition with club-record signing Jørgen Strand Larsen, who made his Palace debut against Brighton on Sunday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta will not require surgery, Oliver Glasner has said. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

"What they can expect is that everybody gives his best when he wears the eagle," Glasner said..

"And I'm 100% convinced that JP will give his best when he wears the eagle shirt again, and I think then he deserves the best support.

"I'm pretty sure our fans will support him in the best way, appreciating what he has done for Crystal Palace.

"As long as a player is here, as long as a manager is here, as long as a staff member is here, then everybody can expect being 100 per cent committed to Crystal Palace and that is what JP will show."

Information from PA was used in this report.