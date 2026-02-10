Aston Villa open to permanent deal for 'fantastic' Jadon Sancho - Unai Emery

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has said he is open to signing Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old is on a season-long loan at Villa Park from Manchester United, where his contract finishes at the end of the season.

Sancho is set to become a free agent in the summer and Emery says he would be interested in keeping him at the club if he continues to improve after a slow start.

Asked at a news conference if he had considered the prospect of signing him next season, Emery said: "Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing.

"He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him."

A new contract at Old Trafford, if offered, would see him in competition with forwards such as Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad.

"This is football and matches are all important for every player and the club's future, how we can achieve our objective," Emery said.

Sancho is set to be involved again as Villa host Brighton on Wednesday aiming to reassert control in the race for the top five.

"The first part of the season was not enough," Emery said on the winger's performance so far this season.

"He was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us."

