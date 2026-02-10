Inter Miami MLS' most valuable team; 5 teams worth over $1B - report

Open Extended Reactions

Five clubs from MLS now have a valuation of over $1 billion, with Inter Miami leading the way for the first time at $1.45 billion, according to a report published by Sportico on Tuesday.

Miami, which won its first MLS Cup title last December, has seen its valuation rise 22% and now tops LAFC ($1.4 billion), which had the highest valuation for the previous four years.

Co-owned by David Beckham, Miami's fortunes have been transformed on and off the field since the arrival of Argentine great Lionel Messi in 2023.

Lionel Messi has helped Inter Miami win on and off the field. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

The LA Galaxy ($1.17 billion), Atlanta United ($1.14 billion) and New York City FC ($1.12 billion) round out the top five.

MLS' 30 clubs now have an average valuation of $767 million, which is up 6% on last year and up 39% on Sportico's first valuation of MLS in 2021. According to the report, MLS teams are worth a combined $23 billion.

Despite this growth, MLS teams still continue to chase the lofty figures that were also released for teams within the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

Across all five leagues, Miami are ranked 116th out of 154 teams. At the top of the list, the Dallas Cowboys ($12.8 billion), Golden State Warriors ($11.33 billion) and the Los Angeles Rams ($10.43 billion) lead the pack.

MLS will kick off its 2026 regular season on Feb 21, with LAFC hosting Inter Miami.