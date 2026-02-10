How to watch 2025-26 Copa del Rey semifinals Leg 1 on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The first leg of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey semifinals gets underway this week in the ESPN App. Athletic Club host Real Sociedad on Wednesday, followed by holders Barcelona heading to Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Thursday to take on Atlético Madrid.

Athletic Club won it all in 2024, while Sociedad seek their first Copa crown since 2020. Atlético will try to reach their first Copa final since winning the competition in 2013. Barça have won the Copa del Rey 32 times, more than any other club.

Here are key facts about the first leg of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey semifinals:

What is the schedule?

Wednesday, Feb. 11

2:50 p.m.: Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad

Thursday, Feb. 12 ­­­

2:30 p.m.: Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.

