Thomas Frank 'convinced' he'll stay Spurs boss for Arsenal game

LONDON -- Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank said he is "convinced" he will remain in charge for the north London derby against Arsenal despite Spurs fans calling for him to be sacked during Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle.

Frank had to endure chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" in addition to fans singing the name of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs suffered their 11th Premier League defeat of the season.

Although Archie Gray cancelled out Malick Thiaw's opener in first-half stoppage-time, Jacob Ramsey struck a 68th-minute winner which Newcastle fully deserved, leaving Tottenham in 16th place just five points above the relegation zone. Spurs were booed off at half-time and full-time.

Due to their early exit from the FA Cup, Spurs now have a 12-day wait until their next game, which comes against bitter rivals and league leaders Arsenal.

Thomas Frank has said he is convinced he will still be Tottenham boss when they take on rivals Arsenal in just under two weeks. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Asked whether he would still be in post against the Gunners, Frank said: "Yeah, I'm convinced I will be.

"I understand the question, it is easy to point on me but it is never only the head coach, or the ownership, or the directors, or the players, or the staff, it is everyone.

"If we do something right, we can build something that can last. Of course we are not in a top position now. Everyone knows -- directors, ownership, myself -- what position we are in and what we need to do better. And that's what we are working very hard on."

Spurs currently have 10 players out through injury in addition to captain Cristian Romero serving a four-match ban after picking up his second red card of the season in last weekend's defeat at Manchester United.

They lost Wilson Odobert to a knee injury in the first half against Newcastle and Frank insisted the injury situation should be a major mitigating factor when considering their current form.

Spurs have won just two of the their last 17 league matches, picking up 12 points in that time.

"[I'm] 1000% sure [I'm the right man to lead Tottenham]," he said. "I'm also 1000% sure that I never expected us to be in a situation like this with 11, 12 injuries on the back end of this and what we have been facing.

"I know when you need to build something and you need to get through things, you need to show unbelievable strong resilience.

"I think is fair to say there sat a few before me up here, not only for Tottenham but for many other clubs, have lost their heads many times. I think you need to have a calm head, carry on, keep fighting, keep doing the right thing, make sure we stick together because you can only get through this together. And that's the board, that's the leaders, the players, the staff, that's me, that's the fans. We can only get through this together."