De Zerbi to exit Marseille after damaging defeats - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Roberto De Zerbi and Marseille have agreed to the departure of the Italian head coach by mutual consent after a series of damaging defeats, sources told ESPN.

An interim coach will be placed in charge for the league game against Strasbourg this weekend in Ligue 1.

After weeks of pressure, tensions with some players and bad results -- including a 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge, which led to their exit from the Champions League, and a 5-0 thrashing by rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, it was felt De Zerbi's position had become untenable.

Marseille are set to announce the departure of head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The club's president, Pablo Longoria, sporting director Mehdi Benatia and De Zerbi conducted interviews with some players on Tuesday, sources said, and it was clear that the relationship between the manager and the squad was broken.

The decision was taken that, in order to save the end of the club's season, it was better for De Zerbi to leave the club immediately.

Frank McCourt, the American owner of Marseille, will confirm De Zerbi's departure on Wednesday.

The former Brighton manager arrived at Marseille in the summer 2024. After a good first season with a second place finish in Ligue 1 behind PSG and a return to the Champions League, his second campaign has been much tougher.

Marseille currently sit fourth in Ligue 1 standings, 12 points behind leaders PSG and 10 points behind second-place Lens amid their poor run of form.