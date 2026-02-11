West Ham expose the limitations of Carrick's Man United squad

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United drawing 1-1 against West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League. (1:33)

LONDON, England -- Michael Carrick was able to conjure a Fergie-time equaliser at West Ham United, but the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Tuesday was a reminder that not all of Manchester United's problems have been solved by changing the manager.

The good bits first. Substitute Benjamin Sesko produced a sublime finish in the 96th minute to maintain Carrick's unbeaten start as United boss.

It was the type of dramatic ending Sir Alex Ferguson would have been proud of, and it meant that the United fans who braved the London rain headed back to Manchester with the feel-good factor intact.

Carrick can also be pleased that West Ham were restricted to very little aside from Tomáš Souček's goal just after half-time.

There are, though, issues to address.

Sesko's intervention was necessary because, for long spells, United struggled to create anything at all.

It was a different test for Carrick after games against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham, battling for every point at the bottom of the table, were happy to sit back, defend deep and concede possession. United had nearly 65% of the ball, but managed just three shots on target.

Fortunately for Carrick, the last of those came from Sesko with the type of improvised genius that made him one of the most highly rated young players in the world before his summer move to Old Trafford. It was a fine goal, but not enough to win a fifth game in a row and the agony of the fan waiting to cut his hair when the streak is finally achieved goes on a little longer. Only United's winning run was cut short.

"Mixed feelings to be honest," said Carrick afterwards. "We know we weren't quite at our best and credit to West Ham for that. We can be better. The boys are a bit frustrated and disappointed with that, which is a really good sign for me.

"We've finished with a late goal when we've had to find one is a good moment and a positive to know we can do that."

A point on the road isn't a bad result, especially after four wins in a row, but Tuesday's draw with West Ham has shown that Manchester United still has trouble breaking down a packed defence. Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Carrick was asked in his post-match news conference whether he felt the performance was "stodgy" to which the former England midfielder replied that it was a "good word" to sum it all up.

Aside from Sesko's goal, Luke Shaw had a shot cleared off the line from a corner, Casemiro had a goal ruled out by VAR and Joshua Zirkzee saw a header fly wide -- but that was about it.

Problems breaking down stubborn teams is an issue which predates Carrick. And you can argue that his job was made harder against West Ham because of the squad he has inherited.

With no need for wingers in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were all allowed to leave.

Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo asked his team to be organised and compact and it was perhaps a game for pace out wide to stretch a well-drilled defence. Carrick had none of that on the bench and so had to go in search of an equaliser in other ways. At least he tried.

Amorim was criticised for not taking enough risks when chasing a game and Carrick seems determined to show that he's always willing to gamble. He will have learned it from Ferguson. Sesko was thrown on with 20 minutes left and when that didn't immediately work, a defender -- Diogo Dalot -- was replaced with another forward in Zirkzee.

It might have backfired, but Leny Yoro rescued United with two late blocks as West Ham threatened to score a second on the break.

In the end, Sesko was able to score United's third goal after the 87th minute since Carrick took charge after late winners against both Arsenal and Fulham.

"It always worth it [to take a risk] and get something out of the game," said Carrick. "Credit to Leny. His two bits of defending the counter-attack, those two moments were huge moments so he deserves a lot of credit for that to give us the chance to get the goal.

"We had to go for it and try and get something."

Late goals and dramatic wins in big games have given the first month of Carrick's reign a whirlwind feel. With 12 days before United's next game against Everton on Feb. 23, he finally has time to breathe. He admitted afterwards that the players need it.

"It's a chance to do a refresh," he said. "A few boys are carrying knocks and niggles and strains that we can clean up.

"Then we can do some good work. They need a little bit of a breather, digest where we're at, take a deep breath and come back stronger. We'll make the most of it."

A point at the London Stadium -- a place United haven't won since 2021 -- isn't going to dent Carrick's progress too much. He's overseen five games without defeat and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League remains up for grabs.

West Ham exposed problems for Carrick to solve, particularly with games against Everton and Crystal Palace to come next. But another late goal means the buzz is still there -- even if the buzz-cut will have to wait.