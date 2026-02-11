Sydney FC loan will bolster Stamatelopoulos' World Cup chances - Talay

Open Extended Reactions

If Apostolos Stamatelopoulos can fire for Sydney FC, then coach Ufuk Talay sees no reason why the on-loan striker shouldn't be in the running for the Socceroos squad at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Stamatelopoulos is one of two season midseason arrivals at the third-placed Sky Blues, returning to the A-League Men in a bid to bolster his chances for an unlikely World Cup berth.

The one-cap Socceroo is on loan from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, while German midfielder Ahmet Arslan has joined from Bundesliga 3 outfit Rot-Weiss Essen on a permanent deal.

Stamatelopoulos hasn't played for the Socceroos since moving to Motherwell off the back of a sensational season with the Newcastle Jets, scoring 17 goals in 25 games during the 2023-24 season.

With little time to impress national team coach Tony Popovic, Stamatelopoulos will look to hit the ground running and feature in Sydney FC's round-17 clash against Adelaide United on Saturday.

Fellow A-League stars Mitchell Duke and Nicholas D'Agostino are among those hoping to make their mark as a No. 9 ahead of Australia's send-off games against Cameroon and Curacao in March.

Young gun Mohamed Toure has already staked a claim for a Socceroos spot after his starting debut for Norwich City, scoring a hat trick to seal a 3-0 win over Oxford United in the Championship on Tuesday.

Sky Blues coach Talay is well aware game-time on home soil will be invaluable for his World Cup hopefuls.

"All players are thinking in the back of their heads that it is a World Cup year," Talay said on Wednesday. "Players need to be playing in their club space -- it's a great opportunity for all our Australian players to find those minutes to give themselves a chance to be selected for a World Cup.

"I spoke to him [Stamatelopoulos] yesterday. He's very excited.

"We all know what 'Stama' has done in the competition previously."

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has joined Sydney FC on loan from Motherwell. Paul Byars/SNS Group

The Reds will be without captain Craig Goodwin, with the veteran Socceroo's World Cup hopes in tatters after suffering a groin injury.

Goodwin is expected to be sidelined for up to three months after picking up the injury just 25 minutes into Adelaide's 3-2 loss to league leaders Newcastle.

Adelaide could drop out of the top six should they suffer back-to-back losses, sitting just one point ahead of seventh-placed Melbourne City.

Meanwhile, Sydney have slipped to third (25 points) behind second-placed Auckland (28) and Newcastle (30).

The Reds kicked off their season with a 2-1 win over Sydney, but they have never claimed consecutive wins against the Sky Blues.

"Craig's a great player. He's involved in most of their goals," Talay said. "He's got a very delicate left foot, and it's going to be a big miss for them."