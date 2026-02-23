        <
          Women's Asian Cup 2026: How to watch the Matildas, fixtures, results -- all you need to know

          Is Sam Kerr the most under pressure Matilda at the Asian Cup? (1:01)

          ESPN's The Far Post asks if Matildas skipper has the most pressure to perform of all her teammates heading into a home Asian Cup. (1:01)

          • Marissa Lordanic
          Feb 23, 2026, 04:34 AM

          The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup kicks-off on Australian soil on March 1, and we've got all the answers to your questions about the tournament.

          When and where is the final being held? Is Sam Kerr going to play? How can I watch the Matildas' games?

          Here's everything you need to know.

          When does the Women's Asian Cup start?

          The Women's Asian Cup kicks off on March 1, 2026. The Matildas will play the Philippines in the opening game at Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium).

          When is the Women's Asian Cup final?

          The Women's Asian Cup final is scheduled for March 21, 2026. It will take place at Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium) in Sydney.

          Which teams are playing in the Women's Asian Cup?

          Group A: Australia, South Korea, IR Iran, Philippines
          Group B: North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan
          Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei

          Full 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup fixture

          GROUP STAGE

          All games are listed in AEDT, followed by local kick-off time where applicable.

          Sunday, March 1, 2026

          Group A: Australia vs. Philippines | Perth Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST

          Monday, March 2, 2026

          Group A: South Korea vs. Iran | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

          Tuesday, March 3, 2026

          Group B: North Korea vs. Uzbekistan | Western Sydney Stadium | 1 p.m. AEDT
          Group B: China vs. Bangladesh | Western Sydney Stadium | 7 p.m. AEDT

          Wednesday, March 4, 2026

          Group C: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST
          Group C: Vietnam vs. India | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 10 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AWST

          Thursday, March 5, 2026

          Group A: Philippines vs. South Korea | Gold Coast Stadium | 2 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AEST
          Group A: Iran vs. Australia | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

          Friday, March 6, 2026

          Group B: Bangladesh vs. North Korea | Western Sydney Stadium | 1 p.m. AEDT
          Group B: Uzbekistan vs. China | Western Sydney Stadium | 7 p.m. AEDT

          Saturday, March 7, 2026

          Group C: Chinese Taipei vs. Vietnam | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST
          Group C: India vs. Japan | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 10 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AWST

          Sunday, March 8, 2026

          Group A: Iran vs. Philippines | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST
          Group A: Australia vs. South Korea | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

          Monday, March 9, 2026

          Group B: Bangladesh vs. Uzbekistan | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST
          Group B: North Korea vs. China | Western Sydney Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT

          Tuesday, March 10, 2026

          Group C: Japan vs. Vietnam | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST
          Group C: India vs. Chinese Taipei | Western Sydney Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT

          QUARTERFINALS

          Friday, March 13, 2026

          Quarterfinal 4: 2A vs. 2B | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 9 p.m. AEDT/6 p.m. AWST

          Saturday, March 14, 2026

          Quarterfinal 2: 1B vs. 2C | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST
          Quarterfinal 1: 1A vs. 3B/C | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

          Sunday, March 15, 2026

          Quarterfinal 3: 1C vs. 3A/B | Stadium Australia | 4 p.m. AEDT

          SEMIFINALS

          Tuesday, March 17, 2026

          Semifinal 1: QF2 vs. QF4 winners | Perth Stadium | 9 p.m. AEDT/6 p.m. AWST

          Wednesday, March 18, 2026

          Semifinal 2: QF1 vs. QF3 winners | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

          WORLD CUP PLAY-IN MATCHES

          Thursday, March 19, 2026

          World Cup qualifier: QF3 vs. QF4 losers | Gold Coast Stadium | 2 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AEST

          World Cup qualifier: QF1 vs. QF2 losers | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

          FINAL

          Saturday, March 21, 2026

          Final: SF1 vs. SF2 winners | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

          Where is the Women's Asian Cup being played?

          The 2026 Women's Asian Cup is being played across three host cities across Australia: Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast.

          The games are being played in five stadiums: Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium), Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Gold Coast Stadium (Cbus Super Stadium), Western Sydney Stadium (CommBank Stadium), and Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium).

          Fans in Melbourne were disappointed to find out the city had not been selected to host any games. However, the Victorian government did not bid to host matches during the tournament.

          How can I watch the Matildas' Asian Cup games?

          For viewers based in Australia, Network 10 will show every Matildas game live. Paramount+ will broadcast every game of the tournament, including Matildas games.

          For viewers based outside of Australia, the official AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel will be broadcasting all matches for those countries that do not have broadcast agreements.

          Who made the Matildas squad?

          Australia coach Joe Montemurro named his squad on Feb. 19, with big-name stars Kerr and Mary Fowler included in the 26-player roster.

          Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Chloe Lincoln, Jada Whyman
          Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Winonah Heatley, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Courtney Nevin, Jamilla Rankin, Charlize Rule, Kaitlyn Torpey
          Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler
          Forwards: Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Michelle Heyman, Kahli Johnson, Holly McNamara, Hayley Raso, Remy Siemsen

          For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.