Women's Asian Cup 2026: How to watch the Matildas, fixtures, results -- all you need to know

The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup kicks-off on Australian soil on March 1, and we've got all the answers to your questions about the tournament.
When and where is the final being held? Is Sam Kerr going to play? How can I watch the Matildas' games?
Here's everything you need to know.
When does the Women's Asian Cup start?
The Women's Asian Cup kicks off on March 1, 2026. The Matildas will play the Philippines in the opening game at Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium).
When is the Women's Asian Cup final?
The Women's Asian Cup final is scheduled for March 21, 2026. It will take place at Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium) in Sydney.
Which teams are playing in the Women's Asian Cup?
Group A: Australia, South Korea, IR Iran, Philippines
Group B: North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan
Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei
Full 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup fixture
GROUP STAGE
All games are listed in AEDT, followed by local kick-off time where applicable.
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Group A: Australia vs. Philippines | Perth Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST
Monday, March 2, 2026
Group A: South Korea vs. Iran | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Group B: North Korea vs. Uzbekistan | Western Sydney Stadium | 1 p.m. AEDT
Group B: China vs. Bangladesh | Western Sydney Stadium | 7 p.m. AEDT
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Group C: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST
Group C: Vietnam vs. India | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 10 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AWST
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Group A: Philippines vs. South Korea | Gold Coast Stadium | 2 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AEST
Group A: Iran vs. Australia | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST
Friday, March 6, 2026
Group B: Bangladesh vs. North Korea | Western Sydney Stadium | 1 p.m. AEDT
Group B: Uzbekistan vs. China | Western Sydney Stadium | 7 p.m. AEDT
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Group C: Chinese Taipei vs. Vietnam | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST
Group C: India vs. Japan | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 10 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AWST
Sunday, March 8, 2026
Group A: Iran vs. Philippines | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST
Group A: Australia vs. South Korea | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT
Monday, March 9, 2026
Group B: Bangladesh vs. Uzbekistan | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST
Group B: North Korea vs. China | Western Sydney Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Group C: Japan vs. Vietnam | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST
Group C: India vs. Chinese Taipei | Western Sydney Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, March 13, 2026
Quarterfinal 4: 2A vs. 2B | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 9 p.m. AEDT/6 p.m. AWST
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Quarterfinal 2: 1B vs. 2C | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST
Quarterfinal 1: 1A vs. 3B/C | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Quarterfinal 3: 1C vs. 3A/B | Stadium Australia | 4 p.m. AEDT
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Semifinal 1: QF2 vs. QF4 winners | Perth Stadium | 9 p.m. AEDT/6 p.m. AWST
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Semifinal 2: QF1 vs. QF3 winners | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT
WORLD CUP PLAY-IN MATCHES
Thursday, March 19, 2026
World Cup qualifier: QF3 vs. QF4 losers | Gold Coast Stadium | 2 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AEST
World Cup qualifier: QF1 vs. QF2 losers | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST
FINAL
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Final: SF1 vs. SF2 winners | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT
Where is the Women's Asian Cup being played?
The 2026 Women's Asian Cup is being played across three host cities across Australia: Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast.
The games are being played in five stadiums: Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium), Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Gold Coast Stadium (Cbus Super Stadium), Western Sydney Stadium (CommBank Stadium), and Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium).
Fans in Melbourne were disappointed to find out the city had not been selected to host any games. However, the Victorian government did not bid to host matches during the tournament.
How can I watch the Matildas' Asian Cup games?
For viewers based in Australia, Network 10 will show every Matildas game live. Paramount+ will broadcast every game of the tournament, including Matildas games.
For viewers based outside of Australia, the official AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel will be broadcasting all matches for those countries that do not have broadcast agreements.
Who made the Matildas squad?
Australia coach Joe Montemurro named his squad on Feb. 19, with big-name stars Kerr and Mary Fowler included in the 26-player roster.
Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Chloe Lincoln, Jada Whyman
Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Winonah Heatley, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Courtney Nevin, Jamilla Rankin, Charlize Rule, Kaitlyn Torpey
Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler
Forwards: Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Michelle Heyman, Kahli Johnson, Holly McNamara, Hayley Raso, Remy Siemsen
