Women's Asian Cup 2026: How to watch the Matildas, fixtures, results -- all you need to know

The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup kicks-off on Australian soil on March 1, and we've got all the answers to your questions about the tournament.

When and where is the final being held? Is Sam Kerr going to play? How can I watch the Matildas' games?

Here's everything you need to know.

When does the Women's Asian Cup start?

The Women's Asian Cup kicks off on March 1, 2026. The Matildas will play the Philippines in the opening game at Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium).

When is the Women's Asian Cup final?

The Women's Asian Cup final is scheduled for March 21, 2026. It will take place at Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium) in Sydney.

Which teams are playing in the Women's Asian Cup?

Group A: Australia, South Korea, IR Iran, Philippines

Group B: North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan

Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei

The 2026 Women's Asian Cup kicks off on March 1, 2026. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Full 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup fixture

GROUP STAGE

All games are listed in AEDT, followed by local kick-off time where applicable.

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Group A: Australia vs. Philippines | Perth Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST

Monday, March 2, 2026

Group A: South Korea vs. Iran | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Group B: North Korea vs. Uzbekistan | Western Sydney Stadium | 1 p.m. AEDT

Group B: China vs. Bangladesh | Western Sydney Stadium | 7 p.m. AEDT

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Group C: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST

Group C: Vietnam vs. India | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 10 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AWST

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Group A: Philippines vs. South Korea | Gold Coast Stadium | 2 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AEST

Group A: Iran vs. Australia | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

Friday, March 6, 2026

Group B: Bangladesh vs. North Korea | Western Sydney Stadium | 1 p.m. AEDT

Group B: Uzbekistan vs. China | Western Sydney Stadium | 7 p.m. AEDT

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Group C: Chinese Taipei vs. Vietnam | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST

Group C: India vs. Japan | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 10 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AWST

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Group A: Iran vs. Philippines | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

Group A: Australia vs. South Korea | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

Monday, March 9, 2026

Group B: Bangladesh vs. Uzbekistan | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST

Group B: North Korea vs. China | Western Sydney Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Group C: Japan vs. Vietnam | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. AWST

Group C: India vs. Chinese Taipei | Western Sydney Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, March 13, 2026

Quarterfinal 4: 2A vs. 2B | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 9 p.m. AEDT/6 p.m. AWST

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Quarterfinal 2: 1B vs. 2C | Perth Rectangular Stadium | 4 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AWST

Quarterfinal 1: 1A vs. 3B/C | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Quarterfinal 3: 1C vs. 3A/B | Stadium Australia | 4 p.m. AEDT

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Semifinal 1: QF2 vs. QF4 winners | Perth Stadium | 9 p.m. AEDT/6 p.m. AWST

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Semifinal 2: QF1 vs. QF3 winners | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

WORLD CUP PLAY-IN MATCHES

Thursday, March 19, 2026

World Cup qualifier: QF3 vs. QF4 losers | Gold Coast Stadium | 2 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AEST

World Cup qualifier: QF1 vs. QF2 losers | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

FINAL

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Final: SF1 vs. SF2 winners | Stadium Australia | 8 p.m. AEDT

Where is the Women's Asian Cup being played?

The 2026 Women's Asian Cup is being played across three host cities across Australia: Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast.

The games are being played in five stadiums: Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium), Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Gold Coast Stadium (Cbus Super Stadium), Western Sydney Stadium (CommBank Stadium), and Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium).

Fans in Melbourne were disappointed to find out the city had not been selected to host any games. However, the Victorian government did not bid to host matches during the tournament.

How can I watch the Matildas' Asian Cup games?

For viewers based in Australia, Network 10 will show every Matildas game live. Paramount+ will broadcast every game of the tournament, including Matildas games.

For viewers based outside of Australia, the official AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel will be broadcasting all matches for those countries that do not have broadcast agreements.

Who made the Matildas squad?

Australia coach Joe Montemurro named his squad on Feb. 19, with big-name stars Kerr and Mary Fowler included in the 26-player roster.

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Chloe Lincoln, Jada Whyman

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Winonah Heatley, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Courtney Nevin, Jamilla Rankin, Charlize Rule, Kaitlyn Torpey

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler

Forwards: Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Michelle Heyman, Kahli Johnson, Holly McNamara, Hayley Raso, Remy Siemsen

For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.